Candiani Denim celebrates 80 years in Fashion

Candiani Denim celebrated their 80th Anniversary in Downtown LA on Thursday night, bringing together family, food, and their latest denim collection, the Re-Gen Denim. For those of you who don’t know about this beautifully woven, Italian made, and above all, family owned and operated company that was started in 1938, Candiani represents a denim brand that is different from anything you’ve ever seen or felt. Currently run by Alberto Candiani, the denim designers launched their most recent collection to celebrate 10 years of their production process of aesthetics and ethics-creating a collection of denim that was made completed from regenerated fabrics, composed of 50% Refibra and 50% recycled fibers, there is no use of fresh cotton in these sustainable pieces!

Candiani Denim is completely committed to excellence in their design technique (just wait til you try on one of their items LOL) , but they’re also committed to doing what’s honest and right by their fashion, in creating pieces that “combine 80 years of denim heritage with the most advanced sustainable technologies” making these clothes LAFM Approved!

LAFM was able to sit down with Alberto Candiani himself to understand more about the meaning and the legacy behind the brand, saying that “we all know that today it’s not enough to reuse and recycle, you have to reinvent and reinnovative. So we came up with a new special fabric that’s 50% made up of our own waste, and 50% made with refibra, we came up with a fully regenerated fabric.” He continued by saying, “We started out by building a few pieces that are very representative of who we are, and we’ve grown from there!”

Maurizio Donadi, head designer alongside Alberto elaborated what Candiani truly means, the “Greenest Mill in the Blue World,” as a company trying to make a difference, “It is about wasting less, and most likely leaving behind a much better planet than the one we were given.”