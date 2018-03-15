LAFM Supports Penny Heart! – Go Pledge

“Our mission at Penny Heart is to offer women a luxury bag collection that is customizable, affordable, high-quality, and easy to travel with. By simply swapping luxury strap & flap components, the Mini Penny can be carried 4 different ways and can support any look/style desired. It can go from genuine soft Italian leather to completely vegan leather and from handbag to backpack in an instant to suit the tastes of its wearer. Life demands many looks of women. Why can’t bags change their look as well?”

After running back and forth from shows to meetings, and everything in between one can only stop to think “I wish there was an easier way to swap my purse.” Therefore, you can imagine our sigh of relief when we heard about PENNY HEART and their new SPRING/SUMMER (and all seasons thereafter) MUST HAVE IT BAG launching next week via their Kickstarter.

Our Wishes (and soon yours) have been granted as the Mini Penny has finally been introduced. This is Penny Hearts first bag line and the world’s first truly convertible, modular luxury mini-bag. By simply swapping luxury strap & flap components, the Mini Penny can be carried 4 different ways and can support any look/style desired; and taking you to more than the simple day to night cliché. This bag can go from genuine soft Italian leather to completely vegan leather and from handbag to backpack in an instant to suit the tastes of its wearer. So mark your calendars, and make sure to pledge!

ABOUT THE KICKSTARTER:

The campaign launched March 14th and will run for 36 days until April 18th.

Early Bird Backers will receive 40% off the retail price, everyone after will receive 30% off.

NOTE: Early Bird backers who pledge for the Gold Package will save 45% off retail.

