HAUS VON M Fall Winter 2018 at Milan Fashion Week

“I go so far as to think that you own the universe…

I want to do with you what spring does with the cherry trees.”

HAUS VON M’s Fall Winter 2018 women‘s collection, showcased at Milan Fashion Week, is about carry hidden messages for smart and sophisticated modern business women. The American label is for women who wants to transform seamlessly from daytime professional to night-time glamour. Transformative hidden details from a minimalistic winter-like structure to a feminine and sophisticated silhouette add vibrancy and promote the inner beauty of a woman on the go.

HAUS VON M wants to bring worldwide awareness to #TimesUp movement through the quote from Judge Rosemarie Aquilina who sentenced Larry Nassar 175 years in prison. This is not only about him but about all the unwanted sexual advancement.

The collection uses light gold polished metal buttons and tortoise buttons in large and small shapes to illustrate the starry nights with navy fabrics, one featuring waterproof and windproof bicolor Italian wool blends, the other featuring special water and oil-resistance Nano-technology treatment on soft cotton engineered from Japan. Select silhouettes also take inspiration from water, creating wavy and flowy feel when she walks at the same time adding strength into the construction.

The color palette includes black, white, light grey, navy, dark grey, nude and bordeaux. Materials are natural fibers in silk, wool and cotton, some in wool and cashmere blends, some in color blocking, some with interesting double-sided polyester fabrics playing the game of texture. A special treatment of the white cotton also provides cosmetic stain resistance features ideal for clients who wear makeup regularly. The mix of fabrics and styles provide what a woman needs from day to night with refined wool tailoring and more casual styles mixed with loose but powerful silhouettes for her comfort and convenience when she goes places.

HAUS VON M is made in Manhattan with high-level of craftsmanship and extreme attention to details.