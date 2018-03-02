NYFW F/W18 Highlights: ECRU New York Intertwined Constructed Braids with Retro Hairstyle, Adding Modern Twist for Gemma Hoi’s Runway Collection

FAIR LAWN, N.J. – As the exclusive hair sponsor for Nolcha shows during NYFW F/W18, ECRU New York created a gorgeous retro hairstyle with a modern twist for Gemma Hoi’s runway collection. Gemma Hoi shared that her inspiration for the runway collection was all about retro, a time traveling experience back to the 1940s. Joined by a team of stylists, ECRU New York’s Creative Director, Lisa Lobosco lead the creative interpretation of this hairstyle and created a “new” retro look for the runway show. The vintage hairstyle was completely refreshed with a modern twist, using ECRU New York’s prestige, curated products, including Dry Texture Spray, Sunlight Finishing Spray Max, Silk Texturing Balm andSunlight Styling Spray. Lisa Lobosco explains, “Instead of a roll in the back, we intertwined braids, but not the unconstructed braids we have seen lately. Instead, we took inspiration from the constructed braid style of the 40s and brought it to life with a vintage up-do look. To achieve this, we intertwined the braids and pinned the hair in the nape of the neck, keeping the retro silhouette.” Intrinsically anchored in the world of fashion, ECRU New York continues to collaborate with emerging designers during NYFW to create exclusive backstage hairstyles for the runway every season.

About ECRU New York Born in the salonTM, ECRU New York offers prestige, curated hair and beauty products created by professional stylists and makeup artists. Anchored in a rich heritage of hair and beauty spanning nearly 20 years, every ECRU New York product is designed with one singular mission: to treat and perform. Our curated selection delivers endless beautifying options. We are trendsetters. We adapt trends in fashion to the world of hair and beauty, bringing the latest runway looks to our clients and customers. ECRU New York is found in the most exclusive salons and spas globally. Clean. Fresh. Modern. Classic.