BAO Foot Spa: The Best Foot Spa in LA!

Bao Foot Spa is by far the best place in the LA area to get a quick reflexology, foot massage, and a foot bath while you’re at it! LAFM sat down with founder and owner of the Spa, Piran Zarifian to learn more about the importance of regular massages and treatments on our hardworking feet and what’s next for the company!

LAFM: Can you tell me about how you got involved in Chinese medicinal treatments, specifically that of Chinese foot massages?

Piran: I graduated film school in 2008 and started working on different films and tv shows. I kept moving from one show to another after they got canceled or finished filming. It always felt like I wasn’t sure where my next gig was coming from and it was a bit frustrating. I deciding to take a little break and start a business so at least I knew I had a steady income. My goal was to make a transition back to film once the business was established enough that it didn’t need me to be there all day every day. I started to look at different business and evaluate the market. At the time my mother was really into foot spas and used to take me with her. I became really interested in them as a business. I saw that most of the foot spa in Los Angeles had one major problem. They focused all their attention on technique and they didn’t really care about the customer’s experience. I was really surprised when a therapist answered their phone while giving me a massage. It was then when I started looking into nicer foot spas and realized that there were not any in the Los Angeles area that focused on customer service and customer’s experience and I saw an opportunity. After doing a bit of research, it was obvious, in order to create LA’s luxury foot spa, I needed to start in Beverly Hills.

LAFM: What makes Chinese foot massages different from regular foot massages?

Piran: Well technically, it is called foot reflexology, it is much more technical than actually rubbing the foot. Reflexology is an ancient Chinese treatment that focuses on the nerves that run through the bottom of the feet. There is a chart showing how different nerves in different areas of your feet are connected to the corresponding body parts. By apply pressure to those nerves on the bottom of your foot, they clear out the nervous system and your body of different toxins. It also helps the blood flow in the body and has many other benefits that are listed in the blog section of our website.

LAFM: I’ve heard that the feet have connections to all your organs, that massages in certain areas can directly affect organ function such as your liver, kidney, and intestines. Is this true? What is your take on the importance of getting a foot massage for overall health?

Piran: Yes that is absolutely true. Foot reflexology is extremely important and beneficial to everyone. Whether you are an athlete who works out, a nurse who is on your feet all day, an expecting mother with added pressure on your feet, you can benefit not only from the relaxing aspect of the foot massage but the many benefits that reflexology offers your body. Foot reflexology can improve your nerve functions, your brain power, increase blood circulation, eliminate toxins in your body and boost your metabolism and energy level. For example, let’s look at headaches and migraines, one of the most common applications of reflexology is to reduce the severity of migraines and headaches by relieving tension in the muscles that often result in such conditions. Since stress and psychological factors often manifest in the physical symptoms of a migraine, headaches brought by stress can also be eliminated using reflexology.

LAFM: What services are offered at Bao Foot Spa?

Piran: We offer foot reflexology, body massage, and combinations of the two. All foot reflexology and combination treatments include a soothing foot bath as well.

LAFM: What makes Bao Foot Spa stand out as a leader in the LA area in terms of massage therapy and spas?

Piran: I believe that our commitment to customer’s experience set us apart from other foot spas in the LA area. We have created a complete zen environment in our spa where people can come in for a treatment and get away from the day to day hustle and bustle of life and relax for a little bit. Our goal is to offer services that are beneficial, relaxing and affordable so that everyone can enjoy them. All of the therapists are California licensed, however on top of that, they go through a separate training to be able to offer a level of customer service that is being offered at some of LA top spas. These days, very little people have the time of day to go to a full spa and spend hours and half of their paycheck there, so we created the perfect alternative for them.

LAFM: And lastly, what is the future of Bao Foot Spa, do you see yourself opening new locations in other cities, expanding services, etc?

Piran: Yes to both! We opened our second location a couple of years ago in Santa Monica and so far the response has been very positive. We would love to expand to other cities where people can benefit from our services. We are also always looking for ways to improve and expand our services as well. We offer online appointment booking and at home printable gift cards which make the perfect gift for any occasion and are super easy to create on our website. We are looking to partner up with different business to offer more services to our customers and also cross-promote other businesses in the area.

