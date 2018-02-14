NYFW IS MORE THAN JUST CLOTHES – It’s Next Seasons Beauty Look!

Let’s face it, fashion week isn’t just about the clothes. While many love the runways with the glitz and glam, we are truly looking to that preview of all of the hair and makeup trends that we can’t wait to see everywhere next season…as well as immediately throughout our IG How To’s!

And if this season was any indication of what to expect in next season’s makeup, well, you better have that hand ready to create magic because it’s all in the detail focused on the eyes. For starters, I think we are finally going to kick that Black Liner to the curve as we saw tons of color! From gold glitter at Ulla Johnson, geometric detailing at Jeremy Scott and even smudgy smoky eyes at Tom Ford.

As for hair, not much will change except you can expect to elongate that summer beach wave through the fall; so pull out that wave spray as it will be your go to hair product.

TOM FORD

The ‘80s called and they want their look back! Thats to Orlando Pita, we have the thick headbands and messy textured updos all held together by bobby pins garnished with a retro hair accessory. The look? black eyeshadow cat eyes and and smudged around to the brow with a touch of glitter in the center of the lids for that ombre touch. Lashes were a no go for this look but mascara on top and bottom a must. Brows were darkened but not overly defined. For the face, we are looking at full coverage and contouring continues. The lip, a natural look just moistened.

JEREMY SCOTT

So, by the year 3,000 we will all be sporting neon bobs with blunt cut bangs according to designer Jeremy Scott. The modern look also featured negative space eye makeup with a 3-dimensional liner in pop colors with the inner corner filled in the same color. Also, once more, faux lashes are a no go with skin featuring a burnt orange rouge and minor contouring. For lips? A soft pink, but notice MATTE is LONG GONE! Thank you Jeremy!

JASON WU

Ok, so maybe you need a LITTLE bit of black liner…Jason Wu brought in a Floating eyeliner and faux-fringe. For the eyes it’s all in the details, a thin line drawn extending out into a wing from the lower lash line and a stripe of red or yellow was added above the crease starting at the inner corner of the eye and stopping midway. It’s like drawing in a lid! Also, TRESemmé NYFW stylist Holli Smith gave the models curtain bangs for the show by pushing the front portion of their damp hair forward with a wide tooth comb and securing it in clips. She left the clips in while blow-drying their hair on a cool setting and spritzed it with TRESemmé (of course) Compressed Extend Hairspray Hold Level 4 all over after everything was dry. She removed the clips to finish the look – but you can leave them in as most other shows did.

These are just a few of the looks – but there was much more color to be seen….stay tuned!