Swarovski celebrates Waterschool at Sundance

Swarovski, you know the name but you may not know that this Crystal Empire is also leading the charge in in empowering children, family and schools to become ‘water stewards,’ or leaders in sustainable development within their community. Hosting a VIP reception at Altitude Restaurant at Sundance Film Festival, Waterschool is divided into three pillars: Access to Safe Water, Water Education, and Access to Sanitation Facilities. The above goal with all three pillars is to overall create water-wise communities, and their numbers are staggering so far, with 9,903 teachers trained, 461, 220 students educated, 2,451 schools reached and a community of 1.585,000 members, Swarovski Waterschool is absolutely making a difference to changing water and sanitation security for people around the world.

It may have been freezing outside but it was a warm reception for the many guests who attended, with delectable bites, delicious drinks and a wonderful speech by Waterschool Director Terri Scwartz, celebrating the recent film with filmmaker Lucy Walker about 6 girls who’s lives have been transformed through the power of education, in all aspects of their life.

Terri quoted, “Frankness in words creates confidence, confidence in thinking creates profoundness, kindness in thinking creates love.” She goes on to say, “So let kindness be the deep waters that run under our shared belief in the power of story to inspire change for a better world, so we’re dedicating today to the power of love.”

Communities around the world need access to clean water, the education to understand how to filter water and not pollute natural resources, and access to sanitation facilities. Bringing people the resources they need in terms of education, empowerment and love are the withstanding goals of Swarovski Waterschool, and LAFM for one is on board!

To learn more about their mission, please follow the link below: www.swarovskiwaterschool.com