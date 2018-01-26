Sugarfina X Gray Malin

Sugarfina-the delectable and dainty desserts of all colors, shapes and flavors collaborated with renowned landscape artist Gray Malin to host one delightful party at Century City Mall on Wednesday night, and LAFM was lucky enough to grab all the deets on this fantastic soiree!

Sugarfina, the brainchild of Rosie O’Neill, is a collection of absolutely stunning treats that are both beautiful (made by artisan candy-makers I might add) and delicious. Having candy is no longer for children, enter into one of Sugarfina’s stores and you’ll find yourself transported to a place that only lives in your dreams-Tiffany blue walls with white trim, bright, colorful candies in neat clear boxes, and friendly staff there to help you with all you desire!

Their most recent collaboration is with Gray Malin, a New-York Times bestselling landscape-meets-lifestyle photographer originally from Dallas, who’s pieces will speak to you the same way a delightful sugarfina box will: breathtaking and calming all in one. Gray’s pieces are taken all over the world, from the turqouise blue waters of Aruba, to the scenic views of Lake Como, the largest salt flats in Bolivia to the skiiers in Aspen, so it was obvious that these two would collaborate on something spectacular!

The limited edition Sugarfina xo Gray Malin Bento Box was the ultimate cause to celebrate and guests were each treated to these boxes, inspired by his series “Up and Away” which features balloon images in the beautiful waters of Aruba, the box includes Pink Flamingos, Super Sour Hearts and Champagne Bears. One thing’s for sure, LAFM definently has a sweet tooth for all things Sugarfina now, and so should you!