Burke Williams at the GBK “Golden Affair” Luxury Lounge

The Golden Globes this year was a night to remember, from the overwhelming support of the TIMES UP campaign, to the gorgeous looks on the red carpet and historical moments on stage. This year, LA Fashion stopped by the GBK Luxury Lounge to celebrate this year’s Golden Globes. Held at the stunning Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills, the coveted gifting suite was nothing less than golden.

One of our favorites of the evening was the Burke Williams gifting suite, where guests were pampered with massages and gifts. The fresh scent of lavender sifted through the air as we walked through, and the care and attention from the staff made the experience completely golden. We look forward to our next spa day at Burke Williams!

Black-ish star Anthony Anderson relaxed with Burke Williams and picked up fabulous gifts before hitting the Golden Globes red carpet.
Fifth Harmony songstress, Dinah Jane looked stunning as she received luxurious pampering at the Burke Williams Gifting Suite at the Montage Beverly Hills.
Alan Cummings stopped by the Burke Williams gifting suite at Montage Beverly Hills looking dapper as usual!
Reality TV stars and real life couple, Cody Nickson & Jessica Graf picked up fabulous Burke Williams gifts just in time for the Golden Globes – and their next Amazing Race adventure!
Casper Smart was pampered by Burke Williams at the GBK gifting suites at the Montage Beverly Hills.

Lisa Pallay

Travel and Lifestyle Consultant, Managing Editor for The LA Fashion Magazine

