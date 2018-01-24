Burke Williams at the GBK “Golden Affair” Luxury Lounge

The Golden Globes this year was a night to remember, from the overwhelming support of the TIMES UP campaign, to the gorgeous looks on the red carpet and historical moments on stage. This year, LA Fashion stopped by the GBK Luxury Lounge to celebrate this year’s Golden Globes. Held at the stunning Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills, the coveted gifting suite was nothing less than golden.

One of our favorites of the evening was the Burke Williams gifting suite, where guests were pampered with massages and gifts. The fresh scent of lavender sifted through the air as we walked through, and the care and attention from the staff made the experience completely golden. We look forward to our next spa day at Burke Williams!