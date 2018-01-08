Girls of The Golden Globes

Awards Season is upon us once again as The Golden Globes were awarded at The Beverly Hilton last night in Tinsel Town. New Year, New Woman was all the rage last night at the awards ceremony as all the A-listers donned their best BLACK gown in support of the ‘Time’s Up’ movement, ‘to stand in solidarity with women and men everywhere who have been silenced by discrimination harassment or abuse’. As Oprah put so elegantly “For too long women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their TIME IS UP.” What an absolute night to remember in Hollywood and for women, as many celebrities walked hand in hand down the red carpet with feminist activists.

Everyone from Meryl Streep to Issa Rae, Kendall Jenner to Millie Bobby Brown wore the chic and most elegant black gowns, because Speaking Out against predators of men and women is IN and so is the revamp of the not-so-little black dress. Let’s see all the Best Dressed from last night below!

Viola Davis WOWED in a stunning and form fitting Brandon Maxwell dress, Viola practically gets away with murder as she completed her look with a Harry Winston necklace and au-nauturale afro that has us going-WHOA!



Emilia Clarke was sultry and svelte in this open-v tight fitting dress by Miu Miu. Her new blonde-do completes the look for this Mother of Dragons

Nothing to be INSECURE about here…Issa Rae stole the night is the stunning high-slit and low-v gown, complete with a cape #holla! and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Margot Robbie was elegant and shimmering in a decadent satin-and-puff shouldered gown by Gucci. Her simple hairdo and bold pink lip made for a very ‘simply sexy’ look!

Our Sping and Summer Cover Girl, Kendall Jenner played to win at The Golden Globes this year, wearing a Giambattista Valli tulle gown! Rihanna may have worn it in pink for her Valerian premiere, but Kendall rocked it in a whole new way on last night’s red carpet!

The only thing Scandalous here is how good Kerry Washington looked in this sparkly, Prabal Gurung gown, complete with a slight smoky eye and a beach wave hairdo, we’re all about this game-changing actress!

VA-VA-VOOM, Halle Berry hit the red carpet last night in a fun and little-bit more than flirty short Zuhair Murad dress. This all lace frock came to slay last night, and Halle’s simple half-up do and glowing skin make her one hot mama!

Kate Hudson‘s see-through, see-sexy outfit perfectly completed her new blonde pixie cut! Complete with Harry Winston jewels, she was certainly a show-stopper in this look last night!

We don’t know what to say about Allison Janney‘s Mara Dice gown and her overall look, other than WOWZA! The I, Tonya actress’s invigorating role as Tonya Harding’s mother won her a Best Supporting Actress Globe last night, and we also have to say she’s won in our hearts with this look!

As if her winning smile doesn’t already win your heart, Octavia Spencer‘s glittering Tadashi Shoji gown that hit right above the ankles and was covered in sequins is still giving us all the feels! #outfitinspo

I certainly wouldn’t Downsize Hong Chau‘s Stella McCartney dress-complete with a sleek hair do and simple jewelry, she was wowed us!

Can you say…’I got it from my mama????’ Tracee Ellis Ross was looking every bit as stunning and glamorous as her famous mama, Diana Ross in this Marc Jacobs column dress! The Black-ish actress has always stood up for women’s rights, and she slays the carpet in her TIME’S UP gown!

Zoe Kravitz looked every bit the beautiful, poised, and elegant woman she is in this sexy and simple column gown, complete with huge green emerald earrings!

Jessica Biel‘s tier of sheer tulle was just as classic as she always is, complete with some decadent earrings and a bracelet and a suttle pink lip, she was refined and regal!

Emma Watson may looking stunning on the red carpet in this customRonald van der Kemp gown, but her date’s resume may be more stunning, as she walked with IMKAAN executive director Marai Larasi, an organization devoted to addressing violence against black minoritised women. #gamechanger #TIME’SUP

And last but certainly not least, the never disappointing Naomi Campbell wore this intricate and form fitting Jean Paul Gautier one shoulder ensemble, complete with sleek straightened hair, a subtle smokey eye, and some shimmering Neil Lane jewelry!

A night we’ll never forget, from all the flawless fashion to the moving moments, Hollywood is changing forever, speaking out about violence, abuse, and harrassment, whatever your gender or sexual orientation is in, and we can all happily say: Black is Back!