Exclusive: 2018 Hair Goals with Mixed Chicks

A new year always means a fresh start and a chance to set the tone for everything you want to accomplish. Among resolutions and plans to hit the gym, this is usually the time to take a look in the mirror and decide if you’re loving that 2017 look enough to keep it now that we’re in 2018. After all, if you’re going to envision a year of wins, promotions, and just overall #securingthebag then you deserve to look the part while doing it. And the first thing to do is always the hair.

A huge trend for 2018 is big, curly hair. We’ve seen the natural hair movement in the last few years introduce a modern wave of women (and men) embracing their natural curls and waves, and of course the hair care industry has had to keep up. Leading the curly hair care game is Mixed Chicks, the born in LA brand that will have your 2018 hair glowing and flowing.

Started by two mixed chicks with curly hair, Wendi Levy and Kim Etheredge, and Brad Kaaya, Sr., they saw a need for a company that understood the complexities that come with having curly hair. And they’ve been killing it. Started from the bottom (or a garage), to being stocked in Target, CVS and major retailers across the U.S., they’ve helped create a product that will keep your curly new look fresh all year.

So how did Mixed Chicks get started?

For years, multi-cultural people with hard to manage hair traveled from store to store, trying to blend products in a hopeless attempt to tame their locks. Wendi Levy (my wife) and Kim Etheredge, two “mixed chicks”, wanted to create a product line because they needed it.

After a couple years of struggle, something happened…we gained internet popularity, then friends and family started encouraging us, and soon we had a full blown business running out of the garage. Seems like just the other day, we landed one of our first store accounts: Simply Wholesome on Slauson in Los Angeles. With stores taking note and online sales exploding, soon the business could not be contained by the garage. We had boxes in the kitchen, computers for payment processing in the living room…our front porch was staging for product shipments! After continued door-to-door hustling, a few celebrity endorsements, and a ton of customer support, MIXED CHICKS started getting attention all over the country. Looking at our warehouses now filled with product, staged for delivery to several countries, it is hard to believe, but the beginning was very humble.

What sets your products apart from other brands?

I would say, “authenticity.” Kim and Wendi are mixed chicks…they called themselves that growing up. Other multicultural fans get excited about using a product that was developed with a multicultural focus. Beyond that, I am proud to say Mixed Chicks crosses color lines. We recognize that there are plenty of people who do not consider themselves mixed that have curly or frizzy hair and yes, they can use Mixed Chicks, also. For instance, our Deep Conditioner is used by folks with tight curls or straight hair. Our Coil, Kink and Curl Styling cream works great for thicker fuller textures. It can be used for wash & go, finger styling, two strand twists, coils and spirals.

Why do you think it’s important for Mixed Chicks to exist as a multicultural brand in the modern day market?

The world is becoming more and more diverse. Customers want choices and it is hard to pin people up into one specific group. We celebrate that diversity. Kim was lucky, she grew up here in Los Angeles, in Culver City, so there she got a more blended cultural upbringing than both Wendi or I…Wendi being from New Jersey and me from Sacramento… Culver City seemed to be ahead of its time. The rest of the country through the 70’s, tended to be more segregated. The Mixed Chicks brand on the market is a sign that the “melting pot” is actually being realized.

What is the “#Itsminetodefine” campaign about?

As kids we all took demographic surveys at some point, often forced to choose one box when it came to race. Nevertheless one box never seemed to fit. Now, especially in the modern world, one box seems confining. I heard Prince Henry’s soon to be Princess, Meghan, discuss the topic. We have been championing this for years, so it is great to see the notion of multiculturalism getting global attention. When it comes to hair and beauty, there is such wide variety! The individual — the customer — should be able to choose how they define themselves and their hair.

What’s your most memorable moment for Mixed Chicks?

For me, it has to be walking into a store and seeing our product on shelves. You have to understand that my childhood was diverse in the sense that I had black family and friends and white family and friends, Asian, Hispanic, Indian…However, other than on a sports team, the various worlds weren’t really connected. Likewise, in stores, I rarely, if ever, saw a multicultural product, let alone a multicultural section. Seeing Mixed Chicks on shelves made me feel we had broken through a long standing barrier.

Where do you see Mixed Chicks in the next 5 years?

Store shelves all over the world.

Where can LA Fashion readers find you?

All products are always available on our website. Beauty Supply stores and retail chains all over Los Angeles carry us. We are in every Target and CVS. We are in a select few doors of Walgreens and Rite Aid, For a complete list visit our store locator at www.mixedchicks.net/