DRY JANUARY?? I Thought Wine Was Good For You?

I feel like a hypocrite writing this story as I enjoy sipping on my 2nd, perhaps 3rd glass of vino – but believe it or not, DRY JANUARY is such a thing. As we welcome the post-holiday blues, and dreadful restrictive New Year diets, we now add insult to injury by maintaining ourselves alcohol free for the entire month. Well, I just don’t think I can do it.

Clearly, there are benefits to this: physical, mental, and definitely an increase in funds in your wallet – but at what cost? (And I know you understand!) Because I don’t know about you, but at the end of a grueling day I like to wind down with my occasional glass of wine. Then there is the occasional outing that leads to a classic Manhattan, or a Beer with the boys, bottom line is that abstaining for an entire month may not be in the cards for me.

Yes, I love how glow-y my skin looks as a result to not drinking, but do you really need the 31 days? The more I think of it, and feel my stress level rising, this not-drinking thing may actually just be unhealthy. And no one wants to feel stressed, because that also leads to poor health, and if I have to choose my poison – in stress vs liquor, liquor will always win!

But no no no, I do not drink everyday – I just like knowing that I can if I wanted to.