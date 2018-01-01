THE MUST HAVE ITEM OF THE YEAR!

Now that the holidays are done and all new year resolutions are set, it’s time to get back into the groove of things! So let us at LAFM share with you the one Must Have Item that is much needed to make this NEW YEAR, NEW YOU set up for success!

About BEARBUTT

More than a catchy name, BEARBUTT is a symbol of endless possibilities. Launching back in 2015 as the honest hammock company it made a huge impact, delivering great quality, but keeping it affordable.

Now, they are ready to expand!

Setting their eye to become the largest outdoor company in the world, they are finally ready to introduce their outerwear and we couldn’t be more excited!

Their garments are made from high tenacity 70D nylon Hexagonal ripstop helps to provide abrasion resistant and breathable coverage for any adventure. Ultimately, these garments are both breathable and water resistant while incorporating the BEAR BUTT “Slash” into the design to keep it cool and chic.

BEARBUTT will be available on Indiegogo and kickstarter starting on Feb 1st, 2018

– Don’t Miss Out!

