LOOKING BACK AT 2017

As we look back onto 2017 we can’t help but want to celebrate many successes along the way.
- Finding the Right Team – “It is not an easy task to find the right individuals to work with day in and out; I know, as I hit several hurdles with the wrong person a few times in. But I know it was worth it because it allowed me to learn and more-so, when I came across the right individuals it made it all that much sweeter. And I just knew – Not just because they believe in a future, but they also believe in the dream and more importantly, the people involved. They help to build it right.That is why for 2017 I say Thank you to My Partner in Crime, Joseph Cavallo as if it was not for him alone, none of this would be possible. It is thanks to him believing in me and my choices against all odds that has brought us here. Also, I want to share a special thanks to Philip Righter for being a driving force and a person I can count on, Lisa Odigie for never giving up and being a passionate voice. Jamie Gonzaga, Ana Sosa, Jacky Lou Agcamaran, Alex Gonzaga, River Callaway, Evette Smith, Allyha Phyllips, Vladislav Barin and the rest of the marketing and social media team – you are the backbone of the business. And thank you for all the readers out there – without you, LAFM would cease to exist.And yes, there may have been others that may have been involved along the way – but it’s important to remember that being on a team and being part of one are two different things.”
– Nina Vargas, Editor in Chief
- Best Partnerships – Working with PR Houses such as Mannfolk PR, Maison Privee, Regard Style House, NY Vintage, Creativ and others allowed LAFM to make editorials a work of art. Partnering with Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Mexico City, FNL Network, Mogu, Vi Media, Belles and Rebelles, Cosmoprof NA, Morphe, Cinema Secrets, The Artery and more allowed us to build and expand our network. And of course, working with such talent in the field from models, influencers, friends, and artists…
- Amazing Covers – Gigi Hadid, Kendall, Caitlin O’connor and Giannandrea…
- A Loyal Fanbase – You! The success of our efforts are all because of each and everyone of you. “A company is only as good as the people who believe in it. Without them you have nothing. I get much pleasure in hearing that someone loved a specific story or editorial, it makes me be able to not lose the spark that keeps me and my team going.”
– Nina Vargas, Editor in Chief
Thank You For Making 2017 Possible.
Cheers to a New Year!
