YOUR BEST WINTER TAN

It’s hard to think of beaches and sun while in winter but that shouldn’t mean a goddess glow in prep! Because there are times you will need to travel, or if you are lucky to be an LA Goddess, you enjoy beach weather ALL YEAR LONG!.

This is why we are so hyped to share our favorites of Australian based skincare line BALI BODY – their team has you covered so that your tan is glowing from the moment you sit on your beach chair to hitting the town with your girl friends as well! Here, we have rounded-up a some of our favorites from the brand that would be a great fit for all your tanning needs!

Time to Hit The Beach

Bali Body Tanning and Body Oil, $22.95

Bali Body Gold SPF6 is a natural sun-tanning and body oil, which will give you a deep golden glow while hydrating your skin and providing protection from UV rays. The nourishing vegan and 100% natural formula includes jojoba, grape seed, and coconut oil which allow your skin to feel and look its best as you achieve the perfect tan.

Bali Body Cacao Tanning Oils SPF 6, $22.95

This plant-based oil is formulated with organic, natural & raw ingredients only. Enriched with coco oil and raw cacao for deep hydration, the cacao tanning oil is designed to give you an immediate hint of tint as you lay out to get a dark chocolate tan.

Bali Body Watermelon Tanning Oil SPF 6, $22.95

If you have been searching for how to get a deep tan fast, the Watermelon Tanning Oil is perfect for you. This lightweight and fresh sun-tanning oil contains organic watermelon seed oil, packed with minerals and antioxidants to nourish and replenish the skin. Not only does the tanning oil include watermelon seed oil which stimulates the production of melanin in the body, responsible for giving color to the skin naturally, it’s also great for protecting your skin against harmful UV rays. An added bonus? It smells exactly like our favorite summer treat!

Bali Body Moisturizing Sunscreen SPF15, $24.95

For areas of your body that are more sensitive to the sun, make sure your protect yourself with the Moisturizing Sunscreen from Bali Body. This rich lotion has the added benefits of natural oils including Vitamin E and Rose Hip Oil to soothe the skin. Additionally, the formula includes Shea Butter which will fight off irritation that other sunscreens may cause.

Post Beach Cool Down





Bali Body Luxe Moisturizing Lotion, $24.95

Whether you spent an hour in the sun or five, your after beach routine is crucial. The Luxe Moisturizing Lotion is made with key ingredients such as Shea Butter, Camellia Tea Oil, and Aloe Vera to help soothe your skin. Free from artificial fragrance & parabens, this natural body lotion has light grapefruit scent and is perfect for everyday use.

Get Ready For The Night Out





Bali Body Shimmering Body Oil, $29.95 (EDITOR’S FAVORITE!!!)

No one spends a full day soaking up the sun to not show off your new tan! Call up your girlfriends and it’s time to hit the town. The newly launched Shimmering Body Oil is a great way to accent your gorgeous color. This fast drying, lightweight oil will provide a sun-kissed glow with subtle hints of bronze and gold shimmer for a natural looking bronzed sheen.

So there you have it. Some oil, some shimmer, and a lot of glow!