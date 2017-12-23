GO ON – FAKE IT (with your lashes!)

It’s that time of year where you get so busy worrying about everyone else, you forget about one VERY important peron – YOU! Luckily, we have the Makeup Gods to thank for keeping us in mind. Therefore, as you finish wrapping that last present, and begin to figure out what to wear, we want to give you some of our beauty secrets: hint? MORPHE

EYECON-MORPHE PREMIUM LASHES

This season it is OK to fake it – with your lashes of course. MORPHE has released a new line of premium lashes that truly raise the bar! These high quality, handmade synthetic lashes mimic mink; which make it perfect for babes who wear contact lenses as well! Also, not only are they lightweight, but by having a thin cotton band for application it allows for customization in length for any eye shape. Best part? THEY ARE ONLY $10 and you can get on average 10 – 15 uses per pair. So with 15 ways to Kick Major Lash – this is the perfect stocking stuffer (and self gift) to consider.

WEAPONS OF MASS SEDUCTION – DEEP SMOKY

Knowing you have your lashes set, and if you are anything like the LAFM gal on the go, we recommend to invest on a kit. MORPHE also features their Limited Edition Holiday collection that offers 5 units to make any dream come true! Our choice? Weapons of Mass Seduction in Deep Smoky (it’s only $15!). It includes 03 Pan Eyeshadow Palette, Gel Liner in Shadow, Color Pencil in Dark Room, a Deluxe Blender & Oval Shadow Brush, and Detailed Smudger & Liner Brush…..in other words, #BOOM Smokey eyes that Pop!

DARING METALLIC LIQUID LIP – SPOTLIGHT

Now, let’s get that holiday bling! This season MORPHE released their New Daring Metallic Liquid Lip collection…and this is a jewel tone we all need! We are fans of the Full-Coverage Metallic Liquip Spotlight. It goes on creamy while delivering a bold color, and did we mention is smells like vanilla!? Even more, you can build and truly give some serious lip! Or as MORPHE states, share some of that “Megawatt-Mellalic” color. It’s Festive, Frosty, and just Gorg!….and only $12.

Face Palettes

But not to fear, as we understand how important your contour and highlight is this season for all those Selfie Photo Ops. Luckily, these come in palettes for you too! Whether you love your crème’s or powders, they have this magical one stop shop for it all! So take 5 minutes for yourself today, go online, and shop. We guarantee once you start, you too will become a MORPHE BABE!

See you at the checkout!