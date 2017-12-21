LAST MINUTE GIFTS – that actually look THOUGHTFUL!

Admit it – it happens to all of us. You finally begin to ease down when you realize that you need an extra-special present at the 11th hour. It’s inevitable, and somehow part of Christmas Tradition it seems. Not to worry — here are a few last-minute gifts that are so thoughtful, they’ll think you’ve been waiting all year for this gifting moment. And yes…you’re welcome.

PIXIE MOOD

Perfect for travel or a simple girls night out. This tote will totally be upgrading your look! And not to worry, as your PETA conscious friends will be happy to know that all these head turns are all without harming animals! PIXIE MOOD was born out of a love for fashion; being on-trend and vegan-friendly this is one that is PETA approved. So, when shopping, make a compassionate choice while still looking fabulous with vibrant, vegan fashion!

https://www.pixiemood.com/

L’ARTISAN PARFUMEUR

This isn’t your grandmothers bathroom soap! This is the Bergdorf Goodman of soaps – by combining their love of nature, culture, and art L’Artisan Parfumeur wanted to take their love of fragrance to new heights. Starting with their signature scents like the bold oriental amber scent of L’Eau D’Ambre Extreme and the warm smoky scent of Timbuktu, L’Artisan Parfumeur has developed their new perfumed body care collection. Thanks to them, you can take your personal aroma to new heights or use as the perfect elegant addition to a guest bathroom. Making this the Perfect gift for Anyone!

https://www.artisanparfumeur.com/

VOLT GLOVES

Once the cold of winter hits NO ONE wants to deal with cold hands. So this is the perfect gift that will warm it all up! With Volt Resistance’s Heated Fleece Gloves you are not just being “thoughtful” you are also being a savior! With state-of-the-art heat technology, these heated fleece gloves are perfect for outdoor activities, shoveling snow from the driveway and keeping hands protected while traveling! Plus – we are certain you will be the talk of the town! Perfect gift for men and women.

https://voltheat.com/collections/heated-gloves

WOLVERINE SLIPPERS

How can you do wrong with a limited edition slipper that combines Lodge Moc and Wolverine 1000 Mile craftsmanship? Well, you just can’t! This recipe is one that presents quality craftsmanship with the coziness of a slipper!!! They are Handcrafted in Maine offering premium Horween leather and fully lined with shearling for slipper comfort at its best. The genuine moccasin construction is hand-laced “on the wood” to ensure a satisfying fit the first time you put it on the foot and each pair has a cushioned insole, with a finishing touch of fully functional 360 rawhide laces paired with a leather canoe bottom outsole. All you need to know? Their Size.

http://www.wolverine.com/US/en/country

VIRGIL JAMES BUENOS AIRES COLLECTION

This is for our big spender, that wants to make that true impression as this business bag is sure to wow. The Satchel is the classic men’s business bag. It’s all about good taste and everyday utility. Handmade in Los Angeles by exceptional craftsmen with premium calfskin leather and custom nickel-plated bronze hardware, this bag offers lots of pockets and an interior divider that will make this the perfect business accessory. But you need to act fast as only 300 bags of this style will be made to celebrate Buenos Aires. Bon Voyage!

https://www.virgiljames.com/product/Buenos-Aires/Satchel/10063/

More Advice?

You can never go wrong with Jewelry! #bling #bling !!!