CFDA Fashion Incubator Designer Showcase at W Hollywood

A few weeks ago, the CFDA Fashion Incubator Designer Showcase made it’s final stop right here in Los Angeles, at the famed W Hollywood. This year’s fashion incubator showcase included womenswear line ALIX, menswear line DDUOFF, minimalist handbag collection from Haerfest, recycled jewelry line by K/LLER, and handcrafted hats and handbags from Yestadt Millinery.

The CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) Fashion Incubator program is supported by W Hotels, and the partnership has lasted now for 4 years. The W Hotel’s global reach allow designers that participate in the Fashion Incubator to travel around the world on all-expenses-paid trips, introduce their products to an international market, and help expand each designer’s influence across the globe.

This year, designers were mentored by image architect and celebrity stylist Law Roach, whose roster includes Zendaya, Ariana Grande, and Celine Dion. In his CFDA statement, he says, “I moved to LA 4 years ago – I felt that LA would soon become the next major hub for the fashion industry. Of course, New York is known as the fashion capital, but Los Angeles’s fashion scene is evolving and getting stronger. The LA Showcase is a great example of the future of fashion looking to creative fashion capitals outside of NYC – in-the-know brands like W Hotels and the CFDA brought top new talent to Los Angeles to collaborate with influencers in the industry and I was so glad to be a part of their grand introduction.”

Congrats to this year’s designers, this is only the beginning!