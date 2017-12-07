Join our mailing list today to enter for a chance to win up to $1000 in Prizes! Click here to sign up.

29 Rooms Makes LA Debut with Demi Lovato, Margot Robbie, Janelle Monae, and More

There’s no doubt that LA has become a hugely influential fashion and culture hub, and for the first time, 29 Rooms has opened its doors right here in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 06: Perrier and HOTTEA’s Flavor Chambers on display at Refinery29’s ’29Rooms Los Angeles: Turn It Into Art’ on December 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Refinery29 )

This style, culture, and technology exhibition brings together artists and visionaries to create an interactive experience for the “Turn It Into Art” theme. Started by Refinery 29 three years ago in NYC, the exhibition has gained major popularity through celebrity and major brand collaborations, and not to mention the very Instagrammable installations in each of its 29 rooms.

In what seems to be perfect timing with Art Basel, happening today til the 10th in Miami, 29 Rooms is showcasing art in a way that resonates with the modern social landscape. The exhibits celebrate creativity and explore how art influences emotion, shifts perspectives and encourages experimentation. Each activation puts the audience at the center of the event, igniting a live social broadcast of self-expression.

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 06: Marc Jacobs Daisy’s World of Daisy at Refinery29’s ’29Rooms Los Angeles: Turn It Into Art’ on December 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Refinery29 )

Collaborators at 29 Rooms LA include Demi Lovato, Janelle Monáe, Margot Robbie, Lilly Singh, alongside previous collaborators Jill Soloway, Emma Roberts, Benjamin Shine, Chloe x Halle, Sasheer Zamata, Lizzo, Alexa Meade, Cleo Wade, Planned Parenthood, Women’s March, and The Art of Elysium, and more.

Tickets to the two-week event have already sold out, but you can purchase from the capsule collection of signature merchandise at shop.29rooms.com.

Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Margot Robbie and Demi Lovato
Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Halle Bailey, Janelle Monae and Chloe Bailey
Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Angela Sarafyan
Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Gabrielle Union and Yara Shahidi

