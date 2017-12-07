29 Rooms Makes LA Debut with Demi Lovato, Margot Robbie, Janelle Monae, and More

There’s no doubt that LA has become a hugely influential fashion and culture hub, and for the first time, 29 Rooms has opened its doors right here in Los Angeles.

This style, culture, and technology exhibition brings together artists and visionaries to create an interactive experience for the “Turn It Into Art” theme. Started by Refinery 29 three years ago in NYC, the exhibition has gained major popularity through celebrity and major brand collaborations, and not to mention the very Instagrammable installations in each of its 29 rooms.

In what seems to be perfect timing with Art Basel, happening today til the 10th in Miami, 29 Rooms is showcasing art in a way that resonates with the modern social landscape. The exhibits celebrate creativity and explore how art influences emotion, shifts perspectives and encourages experimentation. Each activation puts the audience at the center of the event, igniting a live social broadcast of self-expression.

Collaborators at 29 Rooms LA include Demi Lovato, Janelle Monáe, Margot Robbie, Lilly Singh, alongside previous collaborators Jill Soloway, Emma Roberts, Benjamin Shine, Chloe x Halle, Sasheer Zamata, Lizzo, Alexa Meade, Cleo Wade, Planned Parenthood, Women’s March, and The Art of Elysium, and more.

Tickets to the two-week event have already sold out, but you can purchase from the capsule collection of signature merchandise at shop.29rooms.com.