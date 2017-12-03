COVER GIRL – CAITLIN O’CONNOR

Holidays in LA are unlike any other. From warm weather one day, to a quick drive to the snow on another, you can pretty much customize your holiday in any way you like.

And this season is no different. The LA Fashion is enjoying the holiday season with lots of festive parties, gift exchanges, and of course, shopping! Shopping, shopping, shopping!!!

But no holiday would be complete without their holiday resolution, or as we at the office like to call it; AN LA RESOLUTION.

Therefore, as we say goodbye to 2017 and toast to a new year, we always take the time to reflect on the year that has gone. We not only think about the great things we’ve accomplished this year, but we also think about ways we can grow and be even better in the next. There are many people we’ve built relationships with, and this year, our wish was to feature a dynamic woman with a bright future and a story to tell. When we met Caitlin O’Connor, we knew she was that woman. We’ve been following her career for quite some time now, and finally have the chance to not only get to know her personally, but introduce her to our LA Fashion readers.

Tell me about yourself, when did you know you wanted to be an actress?

I knew when I was about 5 years old. My parents were both in the industry, but they kept me from it until I was 18. When I went to college at UCLA, I got my SAG card and booked my first line on a show my dad was working on.

Being that you wanted to act at age 5, do you wish you had started sooner than college?

I’m actually glad my parents kept me from it for so long, because I’ve heard so many dark stories involving child actors. Children are so vulnerable and I definitely think that my parents keeping me from it shielded me from a lot. It allowed me to go to college and get my degree in English and a minor in Theater, which is a great plan B if i decide to go a different route.

How long have you been acting?

Professionally since 2013.

What’s your favorite project that you’ve worked on so far?

I’ve been working for Maxim Magazine hosting. I feel like when I get to host, I really get a chance to show my personality to my audience. I have more freedom to be myself, so that is definitely something I love to do.

Where do you see yourself in the next few years in your career?

I would like to continue acting and hosting. I want to get married, too.

What actors or actresses would you love to work with one day?

Kelly Ripa and Sofia Vergara.

What is your dream role?

I would love to play a superhero or some sort of badass female character. It’s so empowering to see a woman in this role, and it’s a dream for me to be able to do that.

How do you feel you’ve been able to make a name for yourself in the industry?

Social media, specifically Snapchat, and Instagram. It’s a double edged-sword, though. Sometimes when you gain popularity on social media, people tend to think or call you an “Instagram model”, when in fact, I am more than that. My catalog of modeling goes beyond social media, and I’ve worked very hard to become a professional actress and model.

What’s your favorite thing to do in LA?

Well, I live in DTLA, and my favorite thing to do is to watch the sunrise in my jacuzzi. Everyone wants to live here in California, so I try to take advantage of the views and its beauty as much as I can.

What do you want to be known for?

I want to be known as an actress and film producer. I recently produced 3 feature films, Glassjaw, Electric Love and Ride Share.