SHOP IN STORE THIS CYBER MONDAY

It’s that time of year. The time where everyone starts to build lists upon lists of gifting needs – and where to get the best deals.

It use to be said that Black Friday was the best day to shop retail, but with the economy being affected from online sales, the idea of Black Friday has spread to a week and month long special. It’s to the point that you no longer have to wait in line by just waiting for the Monday following Thanksgiving – also known as CYBER MONDAY.

But just like on Friday, you have your online buster deals where if you are not the first at cyber checkout you unfortunately do not get the deal. So what do you do now?

LAFM did a little check, and did you know that CYBER MONDAY is actually THE BEST day to shop – IN STORE. That’s right!!! So while people may want to shop online in their PJ’s we recommend you take advantage of short lines, and breathing room at your local retailer.

Here are some of our picks!

ST VINCENT JEWELRY (#DTLAglam) – As the largest jewelry collective in the world, St. Vincent is home to more than 500 independent merchants who offer diamonds, precious gems, pearls, platinum, gold, silver, designer time pieces along with ready-to-wear and custom jewelry creations at wholesale prices direct to the public. So in case you didn’t know what to gift, take it from us – JEWELRY ALWAYS WORKS! And you don’t need to worry on size, other than is that jewel big enough.

TARGET – YUP! we said it!!! This one stop shop has a ton of things to offer. Movies, electronics, and toys up to 50% off to choose from. But fine, if you don’t have time to deal with it – get an extra 15% off when you check out online.

STEVE MADDEN – they are offering 35% plus free shipping online, but they can match in store! So go make sure it fits, instead of just wishing and hoping 🙂

FOREVER21 – you get 21% off the entire shop (catchy? Perhaps, but who is complaining!?). BUT if you go in store – you can snag a few deals at $7 for tops, $10 for sweaters and even jewelry as low a $1 (WOWSAH!)

MACY’S – they have their annual steal deal with 60% off dresses and coats! So get your holiday prep ready and don’t chill out this holiday.

BEST BUY – they were smart to push both CYBER MONDAY and DOORBUSTER deals. After – all, that rent won’t pay for itself.

VERIZON – perhaps the best deals on phone’s right now! With orders as low as $10/month and $299 savings on I-pads purchases, why not!?

But again, if all you want is hot cocoa, PJ’s and some holiday tunes while you click away? Then by all means, shop online – just remember to add us to the list too!