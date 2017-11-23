Get Glam with St. Vincent Jewelry

It’s holiday season, which happens to be one of our favorite times of year at The LA Fashion. From holiday parties, gift exchanges, and prepping for the New Year, ’tis the season to get glam and end the year in style.
Well, if you haven’t already made your holiday wishlist, then you’ll want to make sure St. Vincent Jewelry is your go-to for gifts this year. St. Vincent Jewelry, the world’s largest jewelry collective in the world, has more than 500 independent merchants who offer diamonds, precious gems, pearls, platinum, gold, silver, and designer time pieces at wholesale prices direct to you!
At the heart of DTLA’s historic district, you can shop, eat, and head right over to St. Vincent Jewelry to take in their dazzling array of diamond rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets – ready to wear and custom designs. They even have engraving, polishing, repair and setting services on site, so it’s a one stop shot for all your jewelry needs. And you know what’s most impressive about it all? You get everything at 40%-70% off mall or retail prices. Now you can finally get bae to buy that diamond you’ve always wanted, right?
St. Vincent Jewelry is open 10am-5:30pm Monday through Saturday, and will be open every Sunday until Christmas! This means every day until Christmas, you have a chance to pick out the perfect gifts for the ones you love…and something for yourself, because you’re totally worth it! Happy holiday shopping!
