The Derek Lam sample sale arrives for the first time in L.A. just in time for the holiday season! We’re expecting a great selection of classic styles, well-tailored and made with quality fabrics. The markdown for some pieces are up to 80% off retail!

Dates:

Wednesday Nov 15 th to Saturday Nov 18 th – 10am to 8 pm

Nov 15 to Saturday Nov 18 – 10am to 8 pm Sunday Nov 19th – 10am to 6pm

Location:

315 S Robertson Boulevard, West Hollywood, 90048 CA (Corner of S Robertson Blvd and W 3rd St)

Additional information :

Women’s Shoes

Credit card & cash accepted.

Parking adjacent to the store.