The Derek Lam sample sale arrives for the first time in L.A. just in time for the holiday season! We’re expecting a great selection of classic styles, well-tailored and made with quality fabrics. The markdown for some pieces are up to 80% off retail!
Dates:
- Wednesday Nov 15th to Saturday Nov 18th – 10am to 8 pm
- Sunday Nov 19th – 10am to 6pm
Location:
- 315 S Robertson Boulevard, West Hollywood, 90048 CA (Corner of S Robertson Blvd and W 3rd St)
Additional information :
- Women’s Shoes
- Credit card & cash accepted.
- Parking adjacent to the store.
Matt Bracelet
$ 491.40 Designer/Boutique: Lionette by Noa Sade
Add to cart
Elinna Togo Satchel
$ 414.75 Designer/Boutique: Jonathan Justin Handbags
Add to cart