DEREK LAM Sample Sale

The Derek Lam sample sale arrives for the first time in L.A. just in time for the holiday season! We’re expecting a great selection of classic styles, well-tailored and made with quality fabrics. The markdown for some pieces are up to 80% off retail!

Dates:

  • Wednesday Nov 15th  to Saturday Nov 18th – 10am to 8 pm
  • Sunday Nov 19th – 10am to 6pm

Location:

Additional information :

  • Women’s Shoes
  • Credit card & cash accepted.
  • Parking adjacent to the store.

Lisa Pallay

Travel and Lifestyle Consultant, Managing Editor for The LA Fashion Magazine

