Model to Watch: Katerina Lansing

Up and coming in the modeling industry is the beautiful, California native, Katarina Lansing, and she is just getting started! Not only is Katarina making her mark in the modeling industry but she’s also making her mark in acting as well. Katarina’s creativity does not stop at modeling and acting; she expresses her creativity through oil and watercolor painting, as well as ceramic creations. Her ability to think outside of the box and create beautiful images has directly impacted her passion and eagerness to be successful in the modeling industry, from underwater photoshoots to rooftops and everything in between.

As the use of CGI continues to grow and develop in the movie industry, the modeling industry is also taking this technology to the next level with the help of high resolution photographic equipment. Katarina Lansing is getting her feet wet in several aspects of the fashion world, including underwater photoshoots with up and coming photographers Rudi Halbright and Lola Mitchell.

Shortly after completing a photoshoot in San Francisco for a local clothing line, Katarina

participated in her biggest shoot for the neon hair show and runway for Kenra Professional Campaign, which starred Insta-famous stylist Guy Tang and well-known hair stylist Robin Del Toro.

Currently, Katarina is doing a photoshoot in downtown Los Angeles showcasing new festival clothing by The Thrifty Gypsy, featuring pieces by Little Black Diamond and Y.R.U.

Katarina is ready to lead the way in the modeling industry and has even been in touch with famous celebrity painter and photographer in New York, Tigran Tsitoghdzyan to work on a photoshoot, and there is no question that Katarina’s modeling career is about to take off.