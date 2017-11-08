No Shave November with K.C. Beard Balms

Just in time for no-shave November, we’ve got the ultimate beard solution from K.C. Beard Balms to grow the most perfectly groomed beard. Being that #mustlovebeards isn’t just a hashtag, the beard trend is accompanied by a new market of beard products that talk a good game, but this brand has got it. Here, we’re giving you an inside look, as we talked to owner, Corey Quinonez, all about K.C. Beard Balms.

How did you start K.C. Beard Balms?

K.C. Beard Balms was created with the consumer in mind. I wanted to create an all-in-one moisturizer and conditioner for the beard and skin beneath. It has developed into a full line of products designed to complement your Life.Style.

What makes it different from other brands in your market?

Our products are all natural, handcrafted and individually batched for a smooth consistent feel with every use. We use over 11 ingredients in each beard balm. Quality ingredients are key in developing quality products. Our beeswax comes from a local apiary and every ingredient has specific properties that work well together in our products.

What key benefits does your product offer? Are there any potential side effects from it?

K.C. Beard Balms are specially formulated to soften, control, add shine, nourish, rejuvenate, hydrate, moisturize and condition the beard and skin beneath.

How do you plan on educating the market about your brand?

Education is so important when consumers select products they will use everyday. The ingredients in our products make all the difference. The smooth, scoopable finish is unlike anything available in the market. We also use essential oils in all our beard balms for the most natural fragrance options.

Is there a specific product you swear by that you believe our readers MUST TRY?

We are known for our Balms. K.C. Beard Balms are the cornerstone of our product line. They are available in 12 scents and work well on everything from the five o’clock shadow, light to heavy scruff, lengthy beards and beyond.

Which are the most notable people you have worked with so far? Do you have anyone in the works? How about a dream candidate/spokesperson?

Community is such a big part of who we are. We work with many organizations throughout the year and are currently gearing up for our 2nd annual “Believe in your Beard” No Shave 2017 campaign launching November 1st, benefiting Children’s Mercy Hospital.

We always look for exciting opportunities to collaborate. Our collaborations have included a Hops Infused and Dark Truth Stout Beard Balm made exclusively for Boulevard Brewing Co. We have also created a tobacco infused beard balm for Diebel’s Sportsmens Gallery and most recently collaborated with Big Slick Celebrity Weekend 2017 this summer to create a beard balm with 100% of the proceeds designated to Big Slick and Children’s Mercy Hospital. We look forward to new collaborations as we move forward.

What would you want your fans to keep a look out for in the near future for your brand?

As we grow our new Life.Style. Collection there will be new products added designed to complement your Life.Style. Our newest additions include Solid Cologne(available in 4 scents) and Bracelets(available in 5 styles). Look for new additions in the coming months.

Your collection, how many products is it currently made up of? What are they specifically?

Lifestyle. Grooming. Apparel. Accessories.

Our product line ranges from Beard Balms, Oils, Wax and Wash to Solid Cologne, Bracelets and Apparel.

Where can our readers find you?

We can be found online at www.BelieveInYourBeard.com to shop our full line and locate a stockist near you. You can also find us on social media @KCbeardbalms on Instagram and Twitter as well as www.facebook.com/KCbeardbalms