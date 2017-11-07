Chris Porter Releases New EP

Summertime PO which is all about fun. You may know him from his viral hits like Hip hop artist Chris Porter has released his new EP,which is all about fun. You may know him from his viral hits like The Water Dance featuring Pitbull & Choreographer Trisha Miranda, who has worked with artist such as Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj and Missy Elliot to name a few. His accomplishments include a sold out performance at the Barclay’s Center , #1 trending song in New York 3 times on 92.3 AMP radio, over 37 million streams, and even professional athletes doing his dances in the end zone.

The EP infuses trap, dancehall vibes and party tracks, as Chris captures the feeling of summer through music, using his own experiences and perspective. His fans even nicknamed him Summertime PO, because of how his music reflects his overall brand as an artist.

Everyone is excited when summer comes around, so if you want to relive that summertime feeling again, check it out here