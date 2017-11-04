Lisse Skin Healer for Ageless Skin

Korean beauty trends have been a huge hit in the American beauty market, from daily 10-step skin regimens to the innovative ingredients found in their products. This emphasis on great skin from great skincare is the reason that Lisse Skin Healer is a leader in innovation this year. Featured at this year’s Cosmoprof North America beauty event, Lisse Skin Healer was a huge hit, and we knew we had to bring this company to our readers.

Lisse Skin Healer is introducing the power of hydrogen to skincare. Used by aestheticians, dermatologists, and cosmetic surgeons, hydrogen is the strongest antioxidant that neutralizes free radicals, which are basically all the germs, bacteria, and environmental pollutants that accumulate as you age. By including hydrogen as the main ingredient Lisse Skin Healer products, the natural aging process of your skin is slowed, eliminating toxins and reviving healthy, youthful skin.

One of their most innovative products is the Yuza Snow Ice Cooling Cream. This cooling cream is applied to the face, with ingredients like hydrogen, Vitamin C from yuza, as well as papaya, and grapefruit to help refresh and restore youthful skin.

To learn more about Lisse Skin Healer, visit https://lisseskinhealer.com/.

Facebook: Lisse Skin Healer

Instagram: @lissehydrogen