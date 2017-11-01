Join our mailing list today to enter for a chance to win up to $1000 in Prizes! Click here to sign up.

Adolfo Sanchez Honored at CineFashion Film Awards

The 4th annual CineFashion Film Awards took place right here in Los Angeles, where fashion in film and world-acclaimed dignitaries were honored for their contributions to fashion and film. The event was hosted by Adrienne Bailon and AJ Gibson, with celebs like Stevie Wonder, Akon, Donna Karan, Melanie Griffith, Carmen Electra, Carissa Rosario, and many more in attendance.

Adolfo Sanchez at the CineFashion Film Awards

Among honorees this year was Adolfo Sanchez, whose outstanding work and talent was recognized, honoring him as one of the most influential emerging designers. Sanchez is known to bring out the effortless elegance in every woman who wears his designs. During the ceremony, he gave special thanks to Daphna Edwards Ziman, President of Cinemoi, for giving young designers like himself a platform to showcase their designs.

The LA Fashion sends our congratulations to Adolfo Sanchez, we know this is only the beginning of many great things to come!

Founder of Cinemoi Daphna Edwards Ziman wearing Adolfo Sanchez & Akon

Lisa Pallay

Travel and Lifestyle Consultant, Managing Editor for The LA Fashion Magazine

