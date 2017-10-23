CIVIDINI Spring-Summer 2018 Inspired by Tahiti

During the search for suggestions, emotions, iconography and inspiration, the first steps to move to create a new collection, our attention was focused on the works that Gauguin made during his Tahitian period, depicting the Vahines, a name for the women of Tahiti, and their flowery sarongs. A strong, essential image that inspired the colors and characterized the prints and motives of the collection.

The Gauguin flowers that seem naive to our eyes for their simplicity of shapes inspired us not a simple replica but a further stylization. And so here, the floral forms filled with flat colors scattered across solid colors that look like they are almost made with colored paper collages. The inlays placed that reproduce flowers and leaves decorate the jerseys, dresses and cardigans.

In stylized shapes, the floral decor takes volume and body as opposed to flat prints, with knit flowers spilling out the surfaces of clothes and jerseys almost to form the mantle of an enchanted garden. Even embroidery made with a blend of modernity and tradition; laser-cut polyester taffeta petals and applied by hands, offer a further interpretation of the floral decoration by reinterpreting it.

To finish under every garment, constant of the CIVIDINI collections, the white shirt now proposed in floral lace. The inlaid flowers are also scattered on the knit shopping bag in Milano rib in crepe cotton.

The man’s collection coed with the woman, repeats the typical CIVIDINI style while the floral decorations focus on the ties.