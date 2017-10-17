Join our mailing list today to enter for a chance to win up to $1000 in Prizes! Click here to sign up.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Runway Round-Up: Bridal Fashion Week

New York is full of taxicabs, people, and this past week: BRIDES. Bridal Fashion Week just ended with some of the top bridal designers from around the world showcasing their to-die-for wedding gowns!

Reem Acra

The Lebanese designer originally from Beirut has made a name for herself on the international stage as one of the top fashion designers in the world. Beginning her company originally as a bridal fashion house and developing it into what it is today: worn by the creme de la creme of celebrities at red carpets worldwide, her designs are inventive, elegant and all around enchanting!

Photo credit: Vogue.com
Photo Credit: Vogue.com
Photo Credit: Vogue.com
Photo Credit: Vogue.com

Sachin + Babi

Sachin + Babi Ahluwalia: the married couple behind the brand of their own names, S + B is the ultimate It Girl fashion house. Designers of intricate embroidery that are used by Oscar de la Renta, Saint Laurent, and Nina Ricci-to name a few, the team also designs their own collections of their fabulous intricate and exquisite detailed styles. Their most recent bridal collection was showcased at their Upper East Side store to a small group of stylish guests, and-as with most small Invite Only presentations, gave the audience a chance to see all the intricate details close-up. Including sequins, tulle and faintly floral touches, their most recent line was essentially simple with detailed pieces.

Photo Credit: FashionWeekOnline.com
Photo Credit: FashionWeekOnline.com
Photo Credit: FashionWeekOnline.com
Photo Credit: FashionWeekOnline.com

Dennis Basso

Dennis Basso, the New York City designer with over 30 years in fashion continues to establish his brand as one of tasteful, classic and trend-setting ensembles, and this October’s bridal collection hosted by Kleinfeld’s was no exception. Beaded corsets met satin ballgown skirts, mermaid gowns with a simple detailed lining, and a sheer pussy-bow long sleeved top fades into an extravagant jeweled column gown. It’s no wonder Basso is a favorite of Joan Collins and Martha Stewart, his designs are here to stay and slay!

Photo Credit: Brides.com
Photo Credit: Brides.com
Photo Credit: Brides.com
Photo Credit: Brides.com

Naeem Khan

Born and raised in India and moving to the US in 1978 to apprentice at Halston, Naeem Khan has certainly made a name for himself since the 70s. Known for his imaginative, opulent and overall elegant gowns, Naeem Khan has become a household name as he’s designed dressed for Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Queen Noor of Jordan, and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton. This season’s bridal designs were a fantastical wonderland of white fur, fringe, and pants-if you can believe it! Check out the best looks below!

Photo Credit: TheKnot.com
Photo Credit: TheKnot.com
Photo Credit: TheKnot.com
Photo Credit: TheKnot.com

River Callaway

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply