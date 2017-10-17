Runway Round-Up: Bridal Fashion Week

New York is full of taxicabs, people, and this past week: BRIDES. Bridal Fashion Week just ended with some of the top bridal designers from around the world showcasing their to-die-for wedding gowns!

Reem Acra

The Lebanese designer originally from Beirut has made a name for herself on the international stage as one of the top fashion designers in the world. Beginning her company originally as a bridal fashion house and developing it into what it is today: worn by the creme de la creme of celebrities at red carpets worldwide, her designs are inventive, elegant and all around enchanting!

Sachin + Babi

Sachin + Babi Ahluwalia: the married couple behind the brand of their own names, S + B is the ultimate It Girl fashion house. Designers of intricate embroidery that are used by Oscar de la Renta, Saint Laurent, and Nina Ricci-to name a few, the team also designs their own collections of their fabulous intricate and exquisite detailed styles. Their most recent bridal collection was showcased at their Upper East Side store to a small group of stylish guests, and-as with most small Invite Only presentations, gave the audience a chance to see all the intricate details close-up. Including sequins, tulle and faintly floral touches, their most recent line was essentially simple with detailed pieces.

Dennis Basso

Dennis Basso, the New York City designer with over 30 years in fashion continues to establish his brand as one of tasteful, classic and trend-setting ensembles, and this October’s bridal collection hosted by Kleinfeld’s was no exception. Beaded corsets met satin ballgown skirts, mermaid gowns with a simple detailed lining, and a sheer pussy-bow long sleeved top fades into an extravagant jeweled column gown. It’s no wonder Basso is a favorite of Joan Collins and Martha Stewart, his designs are here to stay and slay!

Naeem Khan

Born and raised in India and moving to the US in 1978 to apprentice at Halston, Naeem Khan has certainly made a name for himself since the 70s. Known for his imaginative, opulent and overall elegant gowns, Naeem Khan has become a household name as he’s designed dressed for Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Queen Noor of Jordan, and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton. This season’s bridal designs were a fantastical wonderland of white fur, fringe, and pants-if you can believe it! Check out the best looks below!