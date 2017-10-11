SJP CONFIRMS – Sex & The City 3 the Movie is definitely NOT happening …

Sorry ‘Sex and the city’ fans… OH BOO-FREAKIN’-WHOO! It’s time to come to terms with a third movie NEVER happening!

The cultural phenomenon had an outstanding run on HBO from 1998-2004. The dynamic cast including SJP, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. Later after ending the series two feature films came to life, one in 2008 and the second in 2010. Now that’s all done. One was enough, the second was eeehhh, now come’On a third?! Overkill!

Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed during an interview with “Extra.” While attending a New York City Ballet Gala told a reporter,

“It’s over … we’re not doing it,” said Parker, who was hand-in-hand with husband Matthew Broderick. Parker explained, “I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.” So there you have it, that’s a wrap on “Sex and the City.”