Paris Fashion Week – Albert Kriemler dedicates AKRIS SS18 collection to Alexander Girard

For his Spring/Summer 2018 collection shown on October 1, 2017 at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, Akris Creative Director Albert Kriemler is inspired by Alexander Girard, one of the most gifted and in uential American design visionaries and architects and his delightful, enchanting style in an era of optimism.

”In 2016, I visited the Girard exhibition in the Vitra Design Museum in Weil am Rhein, Germany and I was so excited by his brilliant creativity and his unique sense of colors,” Albert Kriemler says. “These colors are delicate yet strong, but they never scream. His sense of balance in everything he created is impressive.“