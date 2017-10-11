EXCLUSIVE – ”From Milan, With Love” Editorial Shoot for The LA Fashion

Here at The LA Fashion we live for editorial shoots worldwide, not only in LA. You only have to flick through the pretty pages of our Fall 2017 Issue to see we’re completely fashion-focused. The LA Fashion is working hard to enlarge our team and we’re driven by hot models, new labels, upcoming designs, accessories and styling that would make your jaw drop with amazement. So, when we share with you our fashion stories produced worldwide by our team you know they’re worth looking at. This time our star was Dayana Reeves, French model of Senegalese origins who lives and works between Milan, Paris and New York. Dayana is the image of Feeric Fashion Week 2017, the greatest fashion week in Eastern Europe and she was featured in many fashion magazines worldwide. She has already worked with outstanding photographers worldwide and collaborated with Christian Louboutin in Paris for one of their fashion campaigns.

”From Milan, with love!” – EXCLUSIVE for The LA Fashion Magazine

Photographer: Marija Andric Photography

Model: Dayana Reeves | Location: Milan, Italy

Fashion Editor: Myra Postolache

Production: The Secret Code Of Fashion