LAMPSHADING is a Trend… The Take Over Trend this Season!

Lampshading your thinking?… WTF is that? Well, it’s simply the latest and greatest style trend we have been seeing pop up EVERYWHERE!…

This is more or less a trend that’s taking over, we’ll be seeing (If you haven’t already), many ‘little Ariana Grande’s running around with oversized sweaters paired with knee-high boots, Ariana is huge cereal “lampshadder”!  We don’t mind this at all, WE LOVE THIS LOOK! 

When you think about it, this styling is just a small twist on the ‘ole oversized top and legging standby, which is admittedly one of our most comfortable favorites. Depending on whether you pair your top/dress with a heeled or flat boot, this look can be casual enough for a day running errands, or dressy enough to wear out to a nice dinner date. A total LAFM approved trend!

The trend has been seen all over the streets of Hollywood and the starlets like seen above in the photo.

This trend carries over onto the runways this season. Super Model Bella Hadid Lampshaded while strutting for the Fendi Show, Milan Fashion Week, Feb. 23.

Wearing a loose or bell-shaped sweater, tunic, or dress with knee- or thigh-high boots. The style nods to the mod look of ’60s shift dresses and go-go boots.

Balmain Spring/Summer 2018 Ready To Wear.

Now, let’s take this street style look and make it our own…What She’s Wearing:T by Alexander Wang SHIRT DRESS // Zaful SWEATER MINI DRESS // Stuart Weitzman ‘Highland’ OVER-THE-KNEE BOOTS // Gucci ‘Dionysus’ SHOULDER BAG.

 

Peter Curti

Brand Manager

Peter Curti focuses his time helping luxury companies and professionals with their brand development, image, and overall goals. Peter James Curti is a New York based photographer and fashion guru with several ongoing entrepreneurial, creative and collaborative projects driving measurable results at companies such as, E! Entertainment, Vh1 Network, BuzzFeed, and Teen Vogue.

