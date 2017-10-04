Rossella Jardini’s Spring-Summer 2018 collection centres around the beauty of the blouse. The finest symbol of classicism, the blouse discovers a new contemporary expression through Madame’s felicitous hand. Everything is perfect; no flaws, no triviality. The overall effect is witty, understated, elegant.

The blouse is the soul from which the whole collection draws inspiration, from which the Chemisiere evolve to become long, silk crêpe de chine dresses, both plain-coloured and patterned. The collection is completed by formal silhouettes and delicately feminine cuts. White is the dominant colour: pure, brilliant, so beloved of Rossella Jardini. Poplin is the main fabric in addition to articles made of denim or stretch cotton gabardine. Creativity becomes illustrative art in contrasting, classic and pop prints. White or black polka-dots alternate with heart and star prints in Rossella’s signature colours: white, black and red. Pop Art power is given free rein in the new Jardinette, the new design in which Rossella Jardini is the focus of her own witty self-effacement. Illustrated by Antonio Pippolini – an internationally renowned artist and, above all, a friend – her face becomes the visual representation a new concept. Her unmistakeable profile, witty and sparkling, goes beyond the confines of the logo wave to reach new communication dimensions: it decorates silks, becomes applied art that dabbles in the wardrobe and even takes over accessories. The stylisation is the message, “I am what I represent”, says Rossella Jardini, the muse of an eternally elegant, bold and light-hearted beauté that never makes compromises.