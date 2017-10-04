Alexander McQueen Ready-to-Wear 2018 Collection…

It was all frills, flowers!… Oh, and can you believe we finally got served some serious curve realness at the McQueen 2018 runway show in Paris, France this year…

This was his first Paris Fashion Week to finally highlighting REAL girls… REAL girls meaning, realistic and healthy women with tits and an ass, (pardon my French! – No pun intended!…

Finally, some curves thank you!!! The moment has come! With such a high profile designer such as Alexander McQueen to feature this in such large magnitude. With A-list top fashion models such as Lyklne and Teske walking in the for the show.

Betsy Teske

Photo: AP Images

Yes…. tears in my eyes… Alexander McQueen‘s show was amazing and even more fantastic when I realized Betsy Teske rocked this catwalk! Betsy, size 42/44 model…. omg omg is this really!!! She is with Milk and Linda Models. Also Eline Lykke (also a size 42/44 EU) from Norway.

Sarah Burton and her team of Alexander McQueen. Well done! The first designer in Paris and probably the only one. The first who shows two models in this size, next to the other models in sizes 34/36 EU. “When I found out it was for Alexander McQueen, a designer I absolutely love, I cried from joy,” Eline Lykke told Vogue. “I was, and still [am], so overjoyed.”

Reds with soft pinks, black patent leather detailing’s, knit cardigans and oversized knits with a fun twist of patch detailing flourished the runway. We see this trend carry into spring and were a fan! It’s simple and fun, and totally the look that girls are flocking towards. Seeing these knits paired with frilly and famine floral sundresses underneath was the fun and flirty moment.