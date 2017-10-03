PFW – Manish Arora brought colour and print played with in luxurious combinations for Spring Summer 2018

For SS18 Arora’s show opens with the ease of languid mornings spent in sun- drenched locales. Manish’s muse emerges in sweeping floor-length nightgowns rendered in heart lace paired with fur-trimmed mules, and silk pyjamas printed with dream-catchers and teamed with satin eye-masks for uninterrupted beauty sleep after star-filled nights of dance and laughter. Hearts permeate the collection across print, lace and embroidery in an optimistic collection that is ‘Ready to Love’. Pyjama style rubs shoulders with sparkling sequins, opulent embroidery and printed knitwear in a magpie eclecticism of prints and textures that our heroine has hand-picked on her many travels across the world for a vintage infused aesthetic. Taking inspiration from close friend and muse, Noor Fares, precious accents are layered and mixed with everything from camis and sequin boxer shorts to denim gilets and statement gowns in rainbow sequins. Arabic prints draw on mosaic motifs and architectural geometry from the Middle East, traditional Indian Zardozi embroidery adorns hand- woven Chanderi fabric, while Navaho fish and feathers and Aztec animalia are printed on coats and embroidered on sequin dresses and embellished denim, and rainbow striped star prints glitter across button-front and wrap dresses as she moves through her day. Mixing an aristocratic attitude with a bohemian spirit, Arora’s woman divides her time between jet set destinations and glamorous parties in Ibiza and Burning Man. Colour and print is played with in luxurious combinations of rich brocades, embellished knitwear and dazzling star embroidery as she dresses for Balearic sunsets and hedonistic nights.