MFW – GENNY’s Spring Summer 2018 Collection is an adventure in the African desert

The exciting vibe of the most important rally, the Dakar, inspires Genny Spring/Summer 2018 collection. Sporty car references are combined with the charming influences of the tribal cultures rooted in the Sahara to create a wardrobe injecting a new, dynamic twist into Genny’s sophisticated femininity. Natural desert colors, including beige and green shades, are matched with vibrant hints of orange and China blue. Racing suits influence the body-hugging jumpsuits, which are crafted from cotton or silk cadi and are embellished with laminated silver inserts, while seat bealt-inspired pleated organza details give a graphic twist to tops and mini puffy dresses. The sporty attitude meets an energetic and contemporary elegance in the knitted cotton crop tops worn with overall skirts embellished with sculpted organza plisse. Lightweight tulle blouses are paired with soft leather cargo pants and the elegant cotton suits combine slim cigarette trousers with precious jackets enriched by sequined embroideries and opulent plisse inserts, which elongate the silhouette for a cape-like effect.

Fascinating tribal references echo in the graphic motifs which are inspired by the tattoos which Saharan clans draw on their bodies. The circular patterns are printed on the tulle dresses and maxi robe coats and appear on jacquard jumpsuit featuring a plunging V-neck. The same motifs become precious beaded embroideries decorating the sumptuous evening dresses embellished by fluid draping. In keeping with the rally inspiration, bags, which combine metals and textured leather with a sand-like finishing, mimic the shapes of a helmet and a water bottle, while sandals wrap around the legs and reveal heels of different heights. For Spring/Summer 2018, Genny renews its commitment to sustainability by manufacturing pieces crafted from eco-friendly materials. They include a fluid jumpsuit, a mini frock and a maxi dress, all made of organic white silk.