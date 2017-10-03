MFW – For Francesco Scognamiglio Spring-Summer 2018 represents freedom

For Francesco Scognamiglio Spring-Summer 2018 represents freedom: aesthetic and ecstatic representation of a delicate restless soul, mislaid between romanticism and perdition. A desert island, the place of an inner and exterior journey.

Light silks and tropical textures are decorated with exotic palms, alternated by kisses and screams in a midsummer night. Diaphanous and romantic lace, blends with patent, evoking a shining Cadillac. Antique pink coatings, fuchsia, black and bronze restore thickness to ethereal flounces. Form becomes matter: the polka dots are lurex holes or three- dimensional crystals

Inevitable dresses, cropped-short and sometimes longuette, shown together with blouses and shirt-dresses with tight knit lurex sashes round the waist. Boxer pants to the knee, recalls men’s underwear. Overcoats are transformed into silk printed and embroidered bombers. The colour palettes ranges from silver to azure, from bronze to antique rose, with fuchsia and deep black details.

Evanescent creature in the midst of summer, Francesco Scognamiglio’s woman is an angel, travelling from and to perdition, lost between dreams and disenchantments.