MFW – Alberta Ferretti looks back at her DNA of lightness with a new sensuality for Spring Summer 2018

For the upcoming Spring Summer 2018 collection Alberta Ferretti looks back at her DNA of lightness with a new sensuality, creating a collection defined by ease and sophistication with unexpected moments.

“This season, I began looking at how I perceive my fashion by adopting a dynamic point of view. I embraced the past and present in one single shot, almost as if I was viewing it through the lens of a moving camera. During that process, I wanted to give my signature sense of lightness an added depth of sensuality, the surprise of the unexpected and the simplicity of a bright, luminescent attitude. This is how this quasi-sentimental collection that describes my current state of mine began. A moment of creative reflection, through which my aim was to pursue the renewal of my authenticity” declares Alberta Ferretti.

From this renewed perception of the Alberta Ferretti aesthetic, a new lightness is born. It becomes more affectionate towards the female body, originating from essential yet never minimal lines and also from lean silhouettes, often interrupted to create unexpected volumes, as seen on jersey gowns adorned with capes and low backs. A linearity that loves to be broken by geometric embroideries that imitate sequins or alternatively, an assortment of sequins used to create a dégradé effect to embellish and emphasise the length of the gowns. There’s a lightness that translates to pure sensuality through the bathing suits where black is replicated in graphic patterns defined by belts. Sheer chiffon gowns where the embroidery loses its decorative function and becomes the highlight of a luminous path that crosses over into pastel hue. Liquid lurex dresses that enhance fluidity.

A new Alberta Ferretti woman, born from a “new gaze”, a reflective, sensual and affectionate look on the need for modernity, with the urban attitude in which a gown is styled with a suede jacket or a lightweight silk and nylon parka. The flat leather sandals are easily replaced with lurex pumps. The collection features black, nude, beige and pastels; Alberta Ferretti’s palette of sensuality.