EXTRA GENEROUS HOLIDAY Thanks to MAC

Naughty or Nice MAC has a collection worth wishing for. Remember last year when Mariah Carey gave us that holiday collection to go gaga over? Well, get ready! Their Highly Anticipated “SNOWBALL” holiday collection is nothing shy of enchanting.

The packaging has gilded detailing and they come in a festive rose gold sequined bag. What is more, channeling the trends seen on the runways of NY you will find metallic silver and gold bedazzled palettes throughout the collection.

But act quick as it is launching in stores and online on OCT 19 and if you are waiting for Kri Kringle to have you on the Nice List, it may just be sold out by then.

Cheer’s – to an EXTRA Generous Holiday.