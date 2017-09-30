Best young designers to keep an eye on at Mad Mood, Milan Fashion Week

The​ ​Secret​ ​Code​ ​Of​ ​Fashion​ ​​is​ ​an​ ​international​ ​platform​ ​specialized​ ​in​ ​public​ ​relations​ ​and​ ​brand strategy​ ​agency​ ​based​ ​in​ ​Milan, dedicated to young designers and new talents worldwide.​ ​The agency ​curates​ ​year-round​ ​events​ ​based​ ​on​ ​fashion​ ​scout​ ​that​ ​connects new​ ​talents​ ​in​ ​fashion​ ​industry​ ​with​ ​visionary​ ​brand​ ​partners​ ​like​ ​​Mad​ ​Mood​ ​Milano.​​ ​The agency​ ​decided​ ​to​ ​bring​ ​to​ ​life​ ​in​ ​a​ ​different​ ​way​ ​her​ ​new​ ​platform​ ​dedicated​ ​to​ ​new​ ​talents from​ ​fashion​ ​industry​ ​through​ ​her​ ​branding​ ​agency,​ ​The​ ​Secret​ ​Code​ ​Of​ ​Fashion​ ​from​ ​Milan,​ ​and decided​ ​to​ ​create​ ​creative​ ​runways​ ​for​ ​international​ ​young​ ​designers​ ​from​ ​all​ ​over​ ​the​ ​world.​ ​After​ ​the huge​ ​success​ ​at​ ​Feeric​ ​Fashion​ ​Week, ​ the project​decided​ ​to​ ​move​ ​forward​ ​with​ ​the​ ​project bringing​ ​fashion​ ​students​ ​and​ ​emerging​ ​talents​ ​from​ ​different​ ​European​ ​countries​ ​like​ ​United Kingdom,​ ​Montenegro, Bulgaria,​ ​Polonia​ ​or​ ​France​ ​at​ ​Mad​ ​Mood​ ​during​ ​Milan​ ​Fashion​ ​Week​ ​in​ ​September​ ​2017.

KATIE GEMENTERA

Katie Gementera is a young Fashion Designer located in London, United Kingdom. From a young age, Fashion Design was the dream career to pursue. With fashion and textiles training over the years and a foundation degree in Art & Design, Katie was accepted into the renowned Parsons: The New school of Design in NYC, US, in 2013 where she began her BFA degree. In 2015, Katie transferred campus’ to Parsons Paris, France for a semester abroad. After falling in love with the City, Katie applied to complete her Final Year in 2016 at the Parsons Paris campus. During 2015 and 2016, she was based in London, UK and spent the year interning for high end luxury womenswear and couture brands where her knowledge was extended and skills enhanced in the working industry. This placement year allowed for a strong basis leading into her 2017 Graduate Collection: Growing up Now. The brand strives for creativity and playfulness throughout design with strong emphasis on creating something fresh, feminine and fun! The clothes are about creating a ‘feeling’ in people that they can resonate with instantly.

The​ ​personal​ ​memories​ ​of​ ​the​ ​open-air​ ​games​ ​and childhood​ ​experiences​ ​lived​ ​by​ ​the​ ​designer​ ​give​ ​rise​ ​to​ ​a​ ​womenswear​ ​collection​ ​in​ ​which playfulness,​ ​freedom,​ ​innocence​ ​and​ ​nostalgia​ ​are​ ​expressed​ ​through​ ​the​ ​contemporaneity​ ​of oversized​ ​geometries,​ ​exuberant​ ​ribbons​ ​and​ ​ludic​ ​accessories. The​ ​collection​ ​is​ ​built​ ​in​ ​response​ ​to​ ​today’s​ ​childish​ ​ideals.​ ​It​ ​is​ ​simple​ ​to​ ​forget​ ​how​ ​we​ ​started​ ​our life,​ ​and​ ​in​ ​an​ ​increasingly​ ​digital​ ​generation,​ ​it’s​ ​important​ ​to​ ​keep​ ​childish​ ​traits,​ ​such​ ​as​ ​freedom, naivety,​ ​or​ ​innocence.

BORYANA PETROVA