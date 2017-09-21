Britney Spears Puts on Runway Show at Home — Again

The world is Britney Spears’ Runway and we Love it!



w Who says you can’t do fashion week at home! 😜 👠👗 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 18, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

To kick off her show, Spears strutted her stuff in a red mini dress by her stairs, which she then took to a more scenic venue: her balcony alongside the night sky.

Britney then switched to a more casual look showing off her toned body in short shorts and a white crop top. For her next look, Spears went a bit more couture with a white lace mini dress and matching choker. Then came the big finale, a sexy yellow dress that gave the star legs for days.

The Instagram video racked up 2.2 million views in under 24 hours, as we know personalized catwalk showed us that you don’t have to be front row at an official designer show to join in on the fashion fun.