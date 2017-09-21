Join our mailing list today to enter for a chance to win up to $1000 in Prizes! Click here to sign up.

Britney Spears Puts on Runway Show at Home — Again

The world is Britney Spears’ Runway and we Love it!

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 18, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

To kick off her show, Spears strutted her stuff in a red mini dress by her stairs, which she then took to a more scenic venue: her balcony alongside the night sky.

Britney then switched to a more casual look showing off her toned body in short shorts and a white crop top. For her next look, Spears went a bit more couture with a white lace mini dress and matching choker. Then came the big finale, a sexy yellow dress that gave the star legs for days.

The Instagram video racked up 2.2 million views in under 24 hours, as we know personalized catwalk showed us that you don’t have to be front row at an official designer show to join in on the fashion fun.

Peter Curti

Brand Manager

Peter Curti focuses his time helping luxury companies and professionals with their brand development, image, and overall goals. Peter James Curti is a New York based photographer and fashion guru with several ongoing entrepreneurial, creative and collaborative projects driving measurable results at companies such as, E! Entertainment, Vh1 Network, BuzzFeed, and Teen Vogue.

