From The Editor – Fall 2017

THE FALL ISSUE – WOMEN / FASHION

Every year publications can’t wait for the release of their fall issue. Some call it their September Issue others their FALL FASHION issue – you know which one. That extremely heavy magazine that you grow tired of carrying around but can’t help but feel an intense urge to own and flip through until you become an expert on it.

Maybe it has something to do with what FALL really represents – CHANGE. Time changes, climate changes, and with that, life changes as well. Funny when you think about it. As the winds of change begin to blow, and the trees lose old leaves, you begin to make decisions in life that are altering. New loves, family, work – everything is affected by this; nonetheless, it’s often for the best. But it’s this change that allows us to be so open to embracing the changes brought forth with fashion through the catwalk at NYFW.

This season we chose to highlight a familiar face that made her splash into our lives and though her family name was of value, she stood tall and made a name for herself.

Fall into the Season.

THE FALL ISSUE – MEN / BEAUTY

It’s a new season and as we prepare to share the beauty trends along with some advise to make things sizzle. We want to take a step back to the beauty before the clothes.

This year, we had the honor to work alongside or COSMOPROF NA and during that experience came across amazing brands both new and old. These same brands which are really making their mark in the industry as well as in our everyday.

What’s more, is we were able to meet such wonderful and talented artists that whether you know it or not, your hair owes them so much. But through this meet and greet there was one specific individual that stood out amongst the rest – GIANNANDREA.

Maybe it was the smile, or his willingness to just share his story – however, It was refreshing to be able to get to know the man from behind the scenes and bring him to the spotlight. His work of art has grazed the red carpet with some of the greats and we can’t help but notice his name on photo credit after photo credit so we knew it was time to put him before the camera and just say THANK YOU.

So as you take time to get Catwalk Ready, remember – someone out there made this possible.

Sincerely,

NINA VARGAS

Editor in Chief

@ninabvargas