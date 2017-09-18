The Best Dressed at The Emmys 2017

Stephen Colbert hosted, Sean Spicer showed up-Awards Season is upon us, with the Emmy Awards starting us off last night in Los Angeles, and of course the celebs hit the red carpet in some show-stopping couture! From technicolor to feathers, sequins to neons, the gals showed up in their best giving us major inspo! Let’s see all the best looks of the night!

Tracee Ellis Ross brings down the house in this silver sequins & feathered look by Chanel Couture. While she didn’t win for her show ‘Black-ish,’ she’s a winner in our hearts with this amazing gown!

Millie Bobbie Brown stuns in Calvin Klein this year-picking up another nomination for her role in Stranger Things, this 13 year old stuns in this age-appropriate and totally chic tulle ballgown!

Uzo Aduba is giving us crazy eyes as she sparkles in this Sally LaPointe white & silver sequined gown! And her afro to match? LAFM is all about this glam look! You go girl!

Nicole Kidman is a knock-out on the red carpet in this red satin & jeweled Calvin Klein ball gown, giving us major Moulin Rouge vibes! It pair perfectly with her brand new shiny gold Emmy! Congrats Nicole!

I’ve seen Stranger Things than this emerald, glamorous jeweled Sachin and Babi dress on Shannon Purser last night. With her short bob curled into a 1940s aesthetic, this whole look is an absolute win!

Jane Fona may be 79 but there’s nothing aged about this perfectly pink Brandon Maxwell long-sleeved columned dress. Plus the sleek pony and bangs? We’re on board Janey!

Giuliana Rancic looked classically elegant in this tulle ballgown by Monsoori. Her low bun & simple make-up make this a stunning look!

Issa Rae-maybe the LAFM’s favorite girl of the moment, was at the Emmy’s for her show Insecure-if you haven’t seen it you’re missing out-and stunned in this red column dress by Vera Wang. There’s nothing simple about this gal, but her simple studs and rings complete this sensational look!

Is silver the call for fall? We hope so! Sarah Paulson rocked it in her puffy sleeved and slitted (that’s not a phrase you hear every day) Carolina Herrera Couture! We’re loving this look!

Julianne Hough’s one-shouldered tulle gown by Marchesa was artistic, creative, and all around beautiful on the Emmy’s red carpet this year! A classic cut with a creative element? We’ll take one!

As if we expected anything less than jaw-dropping from Viola Davis, her orange ensemble by Zac Posen was absolutely remarkable last-night on the red carpet, and so was her plum lip, bracelet-earring-ring combo and let’s not forget that fierce hair!

#LOVEIT to Angela Sarafyan’s neon yellow Elizabeth Kennedy dress. Supporting Westworld, everything about Angela’s attire made us want to give her an award! Maybe neon yellow is the color of this season…!

Silver is the New Black as Laverne Cox dazzled in Naeem Khan at the Emmy’s last night. The chevron, form fitting, Marilyn Monroe vibes hit us hard last night as she completed her look with a silver smoky-eye! Major points in our book L!

Priyanka Chopra’s detailed look demanded a nod last night in this long-sleeved, white and jewel-encrusted Balmain number. Complete with a train? This is definitely one for the LAFM book! We’re getting tons of inspo!

Wow wow wow is all we can say with Tessa Thompson’s Rosie Assoulin metallic multicolor gown last night. From the pleats to the metallic moving colors, Tessa’s technicolor was an absolute hit giving us all the feels!

Anna Chlumsky struck a pose last night on the red carpet in her Sachin and Babi silver sequined gown last night! Supporting Veep, this dazzling dress tops our list -and so does her 1940s hair-style that completes this show-stopping look!

J’Adore Dior and especially when Zoe Kravitz is the one wearing it! This Dior Haute Couture gown was absolutely incredible with its multi-colored bottom, black strapped top, and power stare from Zoe! LAFM loves this look…how do we get one??

Jessica Biel showed up to show-stop! Supporting her show The Sinner last night, her Ralph & Russo Couture gown with flowy mermaid vibes with a high slit was positively sinful!