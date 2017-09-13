Fall Accessories Round-Up

Details matter – and having the right accessories can bring an entire outfit together. Here are 6 must-have accessories for the upcoming fall season.

1. Kendra Scott Daria Statement Earrings in Crystal Gray Illusion

The way this colored stone catches the light is beautiful and plays up the richness and warmth associated with fall. The texture and detail of these earrings also convey the idea that these are substantial and can most certainly elevate your outfit.

2. Tory Burch Parker Embossed Folio Case for iPhone 7 in Port Croc

A girl-on-the-go only needs the essentials & mustn’t be bogged down with superfluous items as she zips through the day (and night). This sleek phone case implies that you have your sh*t together and the Port Croc color is sure to go with all of the earthy hues in your autumn wardrobe!

3. Wooly Cloud Chunky Knit Blanket

Ok, so this is more of a “home accessory” than an accessory you wear out, but trust me…you will so love this as the air begins to get crispy this season and you will feel luxurious as you lounge. Wooly Cloud blankets are hypoallergenic and eco-friendly, made with the finest 100% Merino wool, and they are beautiful to boot. There are many beautiful color options, so you simply can’t go wrong!

4. Lagos Signature Caviar Stacking Ring

Mixing metals and layering are two great trends that help you build a solid wardrobe. This ring could very well stand alone, but it would be great to add to the mix of what you’re already wearing and make your look more unique and dimensional!

5. S’well Elements Collection Mother of Pearl 17oz. bottle

Get in touch with Mother Nature and hydrate for success at the same time. Oh, and look chic while doing it. S’well bottles keep your cold drinks cold for 24 hours and keep your hot drinks hot for 12 hours, so whether you are an ice water fanatic or a PSL-lover, you’ll be able to truly enjoy your favorite beverage all day long!

6. Chloe Faye Mini Studded Leather Suede Backpack

Backpacks are great for going on an adventure – whether it’s a weekend getaway or venturing across town to try a new bar. There is something effortless about them, but the Faye is great because it is sophisticated at the same time, and the hardware on this particular bag punches up the look. The straps actually convert so that you can carry this bag like a shoulder bag, too, and if you’re on that adventure and/or attempting to pack light, the versatility here is paramount!