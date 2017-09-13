The Best Looks from the Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival was upon us and the red carpet came alive with amazing looks from all your favorite celebs! With a hot list of new movies coming out-from Darren Aronofsky’s mother! with Jennifer Lawrence, Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water, and Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri with Frances McDormand, some Oscars are in sight-so now if only they gave out Oscars for Red Carpet’s Best Dressed! From lace to tulle, sparkles to feathers, these gowns will have you drooling! Check out the best looks below!
Amanda Seyfried in Alexander McQueen
Bianca Balti in OVS
Kristen Wiig in Zuhair Murad
Julianne Moore in Valentino
Amal Clooney in Atelier Versace
Kate Bosworh in Miu Miu
Isabeli Fontana
Rebecca Hall in Prada
Jane Fonda in Alberta Ferretti
Isabeli Fontana in Alberto Ferretti
Laura Harrier in Miu Miu
Rebecca Hall in Giorgio Armani
