Feeric Fashion Week and its Spectacular Runways in Transylvania

On July 17th, 2017 Sibiu became, for the 10th time, one of the most important fashion capitals of the world. Feeric Fashion Week transformed Sibiu, a small town in Transylvania, Romania in a grand stage where the newest collections of over 30 guest designers were unveiled to the public in the most creative locations ever. Once again the lake of Sibiu Zoo together with the stone quarry of Turnu Rosu, Rasinari Forest and not only, were transformed in fairytale-like runways.

Feeric Fashion Week began on July 17th at the location of Jidvei, the festival’s main partner: Tăuni Winery is the place where Irina Duţu Zgâia presented a collection inspired by children stories and she was influenced by Lewis Carroll’s book „Alice in Wonderland”. The opening event was followed by a collection signed by Vali Cioban that took us a step back in time, to be precise in the 20’s – at Jidvei Castle.

On the July 18th, Feeric Fashion Week moved back to Sibiu to make way for the creations of the students from UAD Cluj-Napoca (University of Arts and Design from Cluj-Napoca) . On the same day, Mariana Morar showcased her last collection on the lake of Sibiu Zoo. Evening brought the inauguration of the photo exhibition at Versailles by Buonavista from. Afterwards, the Yolo party was hosted, a concept created by Landiana Cerciu, vice-president of Feeric Fashion Week.

The Turnu Rosu stone quarry became a runway for The Secret Code Of Fashion and its upcoming designers from different countries; Jagoda Bartczak, Andrada Bodea, Boryana Petrova, Amy Louise Penny, Ruben Bissoli for 8IGB Community Clothing, Tsvetalina Atanasova for Roses of the Queen’s Dog and Kinga Sulej for Mimikra Jewerly.

Soon after, the Hobbit Castle built on clay and sand was the scene for Modement’s fashion show. Modement showcased their newest collection “Soulmate” during the Feeric Fashion week in Sibiu Romania in a magical location. Inspired by the bible phrase regarding the creation of Eve from Adams bone and flesh, the designer brings together different colors and silhouettes creating a collection that portrays the process of finding each other.

Wednesday was the first day to launch a series of “by night” fashion show starting at Redal Expo. Natalia Manza showcased her last collection of dresses made by precious fabrics such as Chantilly lace, natural silk and Swarovski crystals. Coming next Djamba Lydie and Lui by Luiza, the latter collection being inspired by Federico Fellini’s work.

Bianca Popp made her comeback at Feeric Fashion Week this year to show-off her Fall Winter 2017 collection on Thursday, at the Boromir Factory – an event created with the support of the Ground Force Academy. An impressive amount of military objects transformed the train tracks inside the factory in a warrior-like setting – perfectly contrasting the Bianca Popp’s collection.

Later, the same Boromir factory was hosting the show of one of the historic foreign designers present at Feeric Fashion Week, Charles & Ron. This year the designers are celebrating the fact that it’s been 25 years since they met. Their love for the Mediterranean and Malta (the country where the fashion house is based) is visible in every collection and this season is no exception. The color palette for this collection was inspired by a Mediterranean winter sunset. Deep Sea Blue, Madonna Blue, Sunset Pink, Lilac Sky and Silver are the colors used that reflect this natural spectacle. They are highlighted with black, which is a staple in the C&R collections. Tying in with the silver anniversary theme, Charles & Ron also drew inspiration from the Maltese traditional craft of Filigree. Silver Filigree shapes are printed on the in house designed fabrics and their trade mark striped fabrics are updated with the intricate Filigree designs of dolphins and the 8 pointed cross.

The Main Square of Sibiu, at the entrance of Brukenthal Palace, became itself a fashion runway for Alina Moza designer, who presented a collection inspired by shapes – spiral, triangle, circle, rhombus – and completed with hats as accessories.

The second night at Redal Expo opened with a show by Pimpi Smith, an Argentinean designer, who presented “#PeaceForever” – a collection of bags with accents that underline the concepts of peace and love. Le Pampillon, Retno Tan, Visori and Marios Karavasilis followed throughout the second evening in the Feeric Venue.