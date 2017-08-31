The Best & the Rest: VMAs Top Looks

The VMAs-Video Music Awards were this past Sunday in LA at The Forum, and The LA Fashion Magazine is here to give you-you guessed it-the best & the rest of the fashion seen today. From the over-the-top to the underplayed, the outlandish to the off white-see it all from your favorite celebs below!

Lorde in Monique Lhuiller

Why LAFM loves this look: Monique Lhuiller is known for elegant and dramatic dresses, creatively classy. And while we would expect this look on the Oscars red carpet and not the VMAs, the lavender on Lorde is exceptional with her simple half-up-do!

Heidi Klum in Dundas

Why LAFM loves this look: Va-Va-Voom! That’s one way to make an entrance! This show-stopping dress fits Heidi in all the right places, and the VMAs is known for over-the-top crazy attire, and while this is crazy detailed and sultry it works perfectly for the occasion!

Jasmine Sanders in Moschino

Why LAFM loves this look: This fun and flirty Moschino two-piece outfit is PERFECT for the sunny and summer weather of LA and the metallic-gliterry fabric dresses it up for the occasion!

Jessica Sula

Why LAFM loves this look: the understated look goes a long way at the VMAs. The auburn color, the low heel and the do all are on our to-Do!

Christina Milian

Why LAFM loves this look: The slightly-styled hair, the tulle swept across the corset, and the high slit are giving us major Kim K flashbacks-but Christina has done it a step further (and might we say better) in a more red carpet-y gown with a color tone that looks fab on her!

Millie Bobbie Brown in Rodarte

Why LAFM loves this look: the subtle make-up, the gold polka dot over sheer black fabric down to the camp boots make this outfit a show-stopper! Millie dresses her age in something fun, original and flowy and we LOVE!

Hailee Steinfeld in Atelier Versace

Why LAFM loves this look: Can Versace make a bad dress? If they do I’ve never seen one, and this Atelier Versace short textured flirty dress work wonders on Hailee!

Sibley Scoles in Berta Bridal

Why LAFM loves this look: The short dress, the beaded detail and the 1920s style hair & makeup make this look a complete knockout!

The Rest

Vanessa Hudgens in Yanina

While the VMAs stand for Video Music Awards, on the red carpet they stand for Very Much Attitude-and while this look brings all of that, the hair-do mixed with ruffles and sheer is just all over the place!

Demi Lovato in Zuhair Murad

While I love bedazzled, sparkle and sultry eye, the harem pants are a little too much for this otherwise knock-out look. Fresh off the McGregor-Mayweahter fight, this look is a little too ferocious for the occasion!

Katy Perry in Stephanie Rolland

This is an odd choice for Katy, who normally shows it up in a crazy look for the VMAs. While I can appreciate a beautiful white gown on a red carpet, the geometric cut-out in the front of the dress and the over-the-shoulder draped half cape look make this look a questionable one.