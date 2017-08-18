Join our mailing list today to enter for a chance to win up to $1000 in Prizes! Click here to sign up.

The Power of Young Hollywood Party: Best Looks

The Young Hollywood Party is an annual event thrown every year celebrating-you guessed it!-Young Hollywood. It’s an absolute show-stopper event, with Hollywood’s hottest young celebs stepping out in Couture to celebrate in LA. This year it was renamed ‘The Power of Young Hollywood Party,” perhaps enabling these youngsters to understand their power and influence far-reaching that of this sunny city. Sponsored by Variety and H&M this year, everyone from Ariel Winter to Zendaya, from John Boyega to Chloe Grace Moretz, and here are all the best looks!

Yara Shahid in Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini
Zendaya in Vivetta
Ashley Tisdale in Milly
Amanda Steele
Ashton Sanders in Calvin Klein
Ariel Winter in Meshki
Chloe Grace Moretz in Marchesa
Chloe Bennet in Elisabetta Franchi

River Callaway

